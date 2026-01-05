Extracted: Season Two Preview; FOX Reveals Contestants and Families for Survivalist Series

Extracted returns to FOX with its second season later this month, and viewers are getting their first look at what’s next on the survivalist competition series. A trailer and details for season two have now been released.

Eleven survivalists will compete for a $250,000 prize, which only one can win. FOX shared the following about the competitors:

“MEET THE 11 AMATEUR SURVIVALISTS AND THEIR FAMILIES: Survivalist Competitor: Amey (middle)

Age: 28 Occupation: Dental Hygienist

Family Competing in HQ:

Dad Trung (left) and Husband Skyler (right)

City of Residence: Magnolia, TX (Amey and Skyler) / Jacksonville, FL (Trung) Survivalist Competitor: Summer (middle)

Age: 37 Occupation: Occupation: General Manager

Family Competing in HQ:

Mother Stacy (left) and Brother Sage (right)

City of Residence: Sevierville, TN (Summer and Stacy) / Westerly, RI (Sage) Survivalist Competitor: Rhoman (middle)

Age: 21 Occupation: Sales Liaison

Family Competing in HQ:

Brother Dallas (left) and Mother Lynsey (right)

City of Residence: Spanish Fork, UT (Roman and Dallas) / Pleasant View, UT (Lynsey) Survivalist Competitor: Eric (middle)

Age: 29 Occupation: Autobody Technician

Family Competing in HQ:

Girlfriend Nina (left) and her Mother Sandra (right)

City of Residence: Fayetteville, NC (all) Survivalist Competitor: Katie (middle)

Age: 29 Occupation: Administrative Assistant

Family Competing in HQ:

Sisters Carly (left) and Emily (right)

City of Residence: Saratoga Springs, NY (Katie) / Somerville, MA (Emily) / Longmeadow, MA (Carly) Survivalist Competitor: Olsen (middle)

Age: 20 Occupation: Student

Family Competing in HQ:

Father Kevin (left) and Mother Anna (right)

City of Residence: Washington, IN (all) Survivalist Competitor: Luke (middle)

Age: 33 Occupation: Construction

Family Competing in HQ:

Brothers Daniel (left) and David (right)

City of Residence: Overland Park, KS (Luke) / Kansas City, MO (Daniel) / Lawrence, KS (David) Survivalist Competitor: Polly (middle)

Age: 59 Occupation: Math Teacher

Family Competing in HQ:

Twin Sister Molly (left) and Niece Bailey (right)

City of Residence: Holdrege, NE (Polly) / Bloomfield Hills, MI (Molly) / West Bloomfield, MI (Bailey) Survivalist Competitor: RJ (middle)

Age: 26 Occupation: Project Manager

Family Competing in HQ:

Mother Makala (left) and Aunt Tanisha (right)

City of Residence: Fort Worth, TX (all) Survivalist Competitor: Doug (middle)

Age: 56 Occupation: Business Consultant

Family Competing in HQ:

Sons Alec (left) and Dayton (right)

City of Residence: Belmont, NC (all) Survivalist Competitor: Jessica-Rey (middle)

Age: 30 Occupation: Legal Administrative Assistant

Family Competing in HQ:

Sister Analyse (left) and Mother Stacy (right)

City of Residence: Los Angeles, CA (all) Only one competitor and their family will endure it all and walk away with a life-changing quarter million dollar grand prize!”

Extracted returns on January 26th. The trailer for season two is below.

What do you think? Will you watch the return of this FOX series?