Zillow Gone Wild, Castle Impossible: HGTV Series Renewed, Wild Vacation Rentals Ordered

HGTV is filling its 2026 lineup. The network has renewed two of its popular series, Zillow Gone Wild and Castle Impossible, and ordered new Wild Vacation Rentals. All three will air later this year.

HGTV revealed the following about the upcoming series:

“Outrageous vacation rentals, wacky real estate listings and a fantastical European chateau renovation will be on tap in 2026 for top 10 prime cable network HGTV with its latest order of over 30 original episodes, including freshman series Wild Vacation Rentals and new seasons of hit series Zillow Gone Wild and Castle Impossible.

“HGTV is going full steam ahead into next year,” said Howard Lee, Chief Creative Officer, US Networks, Warner Bros. Discovery. “We’re bringing back shows like Zillow Gone Wild and Castle Impossible that deliver both ratings and entertainment value to our viewers and trying new escapist formats like Wild Vacation Rentals that will take fans to places they never dreamed of from the comfort of their own home.”

Coming early next year, Nobody Wants This actresses and comedians Sherry Cola (Joy Ride) and D’Arcy Carden (The Good Place) will embark on an epic girls’ trip of a lifetime to visit America’s extraordinary vacation homes in the new HGTV series Wild Vacation Rentals (Big Fish Entertainment). In each of the eight half-hour episodes, Sherry and D’Arcy will explore three of the most enchanting, eccentric and downright bizarre rentals that the country’s hot destinations have to offer, ultimately picking one “must stay” property per episode. With today’s endless getaway possibilities – from a cave to a bird’s nest and a missile silo to an old western town – the duo will find the top spots that are worth travelers’ time and money, sharing the homes’ hilariously honest reviews, unbelievable stories straight from the owners, and incredible designs and unique quirks.

HGTV’s breakout hit Zillow Gone Wild (Pantheon Media Group) will return for 16 fresh episodes, following its sophomore run that attracted more than 14.8 million viewers across linear and streaming and delivered the series’ highest-rated episode to date. Inspired by the exceedingly popular Instagram account that touts more than two million followers and hosted by actor and comedian Jack McBrayer, the series will continue to take viewers on tours of the weirdest, wackiest and wildest properties on the market. Jack will meet the characters who have embraced non-traditional homes with their distinctive décor and imaginative architecture and will explore each home’s unique history, as well as the intriguing backstories of the buyers and sellers. Each abode will be ranked on its unique attributes, and one house will be selected as the “wildest” of them all at the end of each episode.

Also returning in 2026, after attracting 14.1 million viewers across linear and streaming to its first season, Castle Impossible (Twenty Twenty Television) renovators Daphne and Ian Fig will continue the restoration of her late grandfather’s 500-year-old chateau on a 130-acre estate just outside of Paris, France. After a year of tireless work on the sprawling property, this season the Figs will focus on the revival and sustainability of their historic Chateau de Lesigny by expanding their wedding and event businesses to finance the much-needed renovations. In the eight new episodes, Daphne and Ian will work on pivotal rooms for their businesses including a honeymoon suite in the dove tower, a tea salon, a dungeon tavern and a library, in addition to restoring the chateau’s gatehouse as a residence for Daphne’s granny.”