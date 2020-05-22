Vulture Watch

Has the Dancing with the Stars TV show been cancelled or renewed for a 29th season on ABC?



What’s This TV Show About?

An ABC competitive reality TV series, Dancing with the Stars is hosted by Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews, with Len Goodman, Bruno Tonioli, and Carrie Ann Inaba serve as judges. Celebrities competing in cycle 28 are Lauren Alaina, Sailor Brinkley-Cook, Ally Brooke, Hannah Brown, Kate Flannery, Karamo, Ray Lewis, Kel Mitchell, Lamar Odom, Sean Spicer, James Van Der Beek, and Mary Wilson.

The professional dance partners this cycle are Brandon Armstrong, Lindsay Arnold, Alan Bersten, Cheryl Burke, Witney Carson, Val Chmerkovskiy, Sasha Farber, Jenna Johnson, Daniella Karagach, Keo Motsepe, Peta Murgatroyd, Pasha Pashkov, Gleb Savchenko, and Emma Slater.



Season 28 Ratings

The 28th season of Dancing with the Stars averaged a 0.86 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 6.74 million viewers. Compared to season 27 (Fall 2018), that’s down by 7% in the demo and down by 5% in viewers. Find out how Dancing with the Stars stacks up against other ABC TV shows.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S Dancing with the Stars has been renewed for a 29th season which will debut TBD. Stay tuned for further updates.

Telly’s Take

Will ABC cancel or renew Dancing with the Stars for season 29? I am sure there will be a 29th season but, unless the ratings improve, it may not air until next fall. For now, I’ll keep an eye on the ratings and update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on Dancing with the Stars cancellation or renewal news.

5/21/20 update: Dancing with the Stars has been renewed.



What do you think? Are you glad the Dancing with the Stars TV show has been renewed for a 29th season? How would you feel if ABC cancelled this TV series, instead?