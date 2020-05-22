Menu

canceled + renewed TV shows - TV Series Finale

   

Dancing with the Stars: Season 29? Cancelled or Renewed by ABC?

by Telly Vulture

Dancing with the Stars TV show on ABC: canceled or renewed for season 29?

(ABC/Eric McCandless)

Vulture Watch

The Television Vulture is watching the Dancing with the Stars TV show on ABCIs it time for the dancers to take a break? Has the Dancing with the Stars TV show been cancelled or renewed for a 29th season on ABC? The television vulture is watching all the latest cancellation and renewal news, so this page is the place to track the status of Dancing with the Stars, season 29. Bookmark it, or subscribe for the latest updates. Remember, the television vulture is watching your shows. Are you?  
 

What’s This TV Show About?

An ABC competitive reality TV series, Dancing with the Stars is hosted by Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews, with Len Goodman, Bruno Tonioli, and Carrie Ann Inaba serve as judges. Celebrities competing in cycle 28 are Lauren Alaina, Sailor Brinkley-Cook, Ally Brooke, Hannah Brown, Kate Flannery, Karamo, Ray Lewis, Kel Mitchell, Lamar Odom, Sean Spicer, James Van Der Beek, and Mary Wilson.  

The professional dance partners this cycle are Brandon Armstrong, Lindsay Arnold, Alan Bersten, Cheryl Burke, Witney Carson, Val Chmerkovskiy, Sasha Farber, Jenna Johnson, Daniella Karagach, Keo Motsepe, Peta Murgatroyd, Pasha Pashkov, Gleb Savchenko, and Emma Slater.   
 

Season 28 Ratings

The 28th season of Dancing with the Stars averaged a 0.86 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 6.74 million viewers. Compared to season 27 (Fall 2018), that’s down by 7% in the demo and down by 5% in viewers. Find out how Dancing with the Stars stacks up against other ABC TV shows.
 

O   F   F   I   C   I   A   L          S   T   A   T   U   S
Dancing with the Stars has been renewed for a 29th season which will debut TBD. Stay tuned for further updates.
 
Want to automatically receive updates about this TV show?
Sign up for our FREE email alerts.
 
 
Telly’s Take

Will ABC cancel or renew Dancing with the Stars for season 29? I am sure there will be a 29th season but, unless the ratings improve, it may not air until next fall. For now, I’ll keep an eye on the ratings and update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on Dancing with the Stars cancellation or renewal news.

5/21/20 update: Dancing with the Stars has been renewed.
 

Dancing with the Stars Cancellation & Renewal Related Links

 

What do you think? Are you glad the Dancing with the Stars TV show has been renewed for a 29th season? How would you feel if ABC cancelled this TV series, instead?



Canceled and renewed TV show

12
Leave a Reply

avatar
9 Comment threads
3 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
8 Comment authors
beccaboo1212Harley DavidsonEveCarole G.Deborah Reagan Recent comment authors

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Harley Davidson
Reader
Harley Davidson

Cancelled??? Noooooo !
Renewed for 29th season? yeah!!
I can’t wait to enjoy another season. Been a loyal fan since S1E1 back in the 80’s.

Vote Up10Vote Down Reply
May 5, 2020 9:54 pm
beccaboo1212
Reader
beccaboo1212

Actually, DWTS premiered in 2005. Either, if season 29 is official, let’s just hope it’s not the farewell season. #SaveDancingWithTheStars

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
May 10, 2020 11:44 am
Eve
Reader
Eve

I didn’t watch last season because I thought the person that won did not deserve it and they cut 2 of my favorite pros. But I was looking forward to watching again.

Vote Up10Vote Down Reply
March 17, 2020 9:59 pm
beccaboo1212
Reader
beccaboo1212

As long as ABC dosen’t make season 29 the farewell season like Fox did with American Idol in 2016.

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
March 19, 2020 5:11 pm
beccaboo1212
Reader
beccaboo1212

Never mind, I’ll reword this: When DWTS season 29 is confirmed, let’s just hope it’s not the farewell season. Remember when Fox cancelled American Idol in 2016? If ABC makes Dancing with the Stars’ 29th season the farewell, fans will be heartbroken.

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
April 3, 2020 11:48 am
beccaboo1212
Reader
beccaboo1212

When season 29 is announced, let’s just hope ABC doesn’t make it the “farewell season” like Fox did with American Idol in 2016.

Vote Up10Vote Down Reply
February 16, 2020 10:05 am
Carole G.
Reader
Carole G.

I will definitely watch it! I pretty much ignore the voting/results. I so enjoy the dancing.

Vote Up10Vote Down Reply
February 12, 2020 3:08 am
Deborah Reagan
Reader
Deborah Reagan

The voting was changed. Put it back the way it was. Yes I would watch season 29

Vote Up20Vote Down Reply
January 29, 2020 8:50 pm
Jim
Reader
Jim

Replace the judges and keep our dancers and bring Sharna back

Vote Up50Vote Down Reply
November 27, 2019 2:36 pm
beccaboo1212
Reader
beccaboo1212

Dear ABC,
Please let ‘Dancing with the Stars’ fanatics know when the “red-hot” dancing competition is renewed for season number 29.

Sincerely,
Rebecca Leonard

Vote Up10Vote Down Reply
October 15, 2019 12:02 pm
Jill Brodnik
Reader
Jill Brodnik

CANCEL TOO MANY DANCING SHOWS AND SINGING SHOWS!!!! Enough all ready !

Vote Up2-5Vote Down Reply
September 22, 2019 10:01 pm
Eunice arede
Reader
Eunice arede

I like to go to 29 season and more

Vote Up70Vote Down Reply
September 17, 2019 9:15 pm
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz