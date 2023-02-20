Sex Education: Season Four; Jodie Turner-Smith Joins Netflix Series But Another Actor Is Finished

Sex Education is returning soon for its fourth season, and a new face has joined the cast of the series. Jodie Turner-Smith announced she had joined the cast of the Netflix series while on the red carpet for the BAFTA awards. She also revealed that Ncuti Gatwa personally called to ask her to join the series. Season four is Gatwa’s last season on the series.

She said the following, per Variety:

“You may or may not see me in a little Netflix show called Sex Education. First of all all my scenes were with Ncuti Gatwa who – I DIE for him – and he’s my favourite character on the show. So when he called me and asked me to do it I was like, I don’t care how much they’re paying I’m doing.”

Asa Butterfield, Gillian Anderson, Ncuti Gatwa, Aimee-Lou Wood, Emma Mackey, Connor Swindells, Kedar Williams-Stirling, Mimi Keene, George Robinson, Chinenye Ezeudu, Dua Saleh, Alistair Petrie, Samantha Spiro, and Dan Levy also star in the UK comedy series.

However, it was previously reported that four actors are not returning to the series for season four. Those actors are Simone Ashley, Tanya Reynolds, Patricia Allison, and Rakhee Thakrar. A fifth actor’s exit has now been announced.

Per Deadline, Emma Mackey is leaving the Netflix series at the end of season four. She said the following at the BAFTA awards:

“Season 5? I’ve just finished the fourth one last week! No, I don’t think I’ll be in season 5. I’ve said goodbye to Maeve.”

What do you think? Are you excited about season four of Sex Education?