Virgin River: Season Seven Trailer and Poster Released for Netflix Drama

Virgin River returns to Netflix next month, and a new trailer teasing season seven of the romantic drama has been released. The series has already been renewed for an eighth season.

Alexandra Breckenridge, Martin Henderson, Tim Matheson, Annette O’Toole, Benjamin Hollingsworth, Zibby Allen, Colin Lawrence, Sarah Dugdale, Marco Grazzini, Kai Bradbury, and Kandyse McClure star in the series, which follows the residents of a fictional Northern California town.

Netflix shared the following about the series’ return:

“Virgin River is a romance story centered around nurse practitioner Melinda Monroe’s (Alexandra Breckenridge) move to the remote California town of Virgin River. Yearning for a fresh start, Monroe discovered that small-town living isn’t quite as simple as she expected and that she had to learn to heal herself before she could truly make Virgin River her home. The series is based on the New York Times bestseller and beloved Harlequin book series written by author Robyn Carr. The Virgin River collection features more than twenty books, and together they have sold more than 13 million copies. Virgin River was named to the HarperCollins 200 list, which celebrates 200 iconic books of the past 200 years.”

The trailer and poster for season seven are below.

What do you think? Do you enjoy this Netflix series? Do you plan to watch season seven?