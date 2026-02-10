Running Wild with Bear Grylls: Season Nine; FOX Reviving Cancelled NBC and Nat Geo Series

Running Wild with Bear Grylls is returning to the small screen, but the survival series will have a new home. FOX has picked up the series, which has aired on NBC for four seasons and on National Geographic for four seasons.

Season nine of the series will arrive on FOX later this spring. According to Variety, viewers will see Matthew McConaughey, Uma Thurman, Colman Domingo, and more challenge themselves in the wilderness. The series is described as follows:

“Bear takes his guests on unforgettable adventures in breath-taking wilderness and reveals a side of some of your favorite people like you’ve never seen before. This season, Bear Grylls leads cast members on a globe-spanning adventure through some of the planet’s most unforgiving landscapes — from Norway’s glacial wilderness to the legendary mountains of Eryri in Wales. The journeys cut through Arctic rainforest, vast canyonlands, and brutal desert terrain, pushing participants to their limits with glacier crossings, canyon descents, high-risk extractions, and an adrenaline-charged freefall from 11,000 feet, into an adventure along the Irish Sea.”

The premiere date for the new season of Running Wild with Bear Grylls will be announced later.

What do you think? Have you watched this survival series? Will you watch the new season?