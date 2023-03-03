Housebroken: Season Two of FOX Animated Series Resumes This Month

Housebroken is returning with new second-season episodes later this month. FOX announced the return of the animated comedy series with the release of a photo. Season two of Housebroken debuted in December with a pair of holiday-themed episodes.

The following was said in a press release:

“THE HILARIOUS GROUP OF NEIGHBORHOOD ANIMALS COME HOME FOR A SECOND SEASON OF SHENANIGANS SUNDAY, MARCH 26 @ 9:30/8:30c ON FOX! And Happy National Pig Day from Max and all your friends at HouseBroken!

Featuring the voices of Lisa Kudrow, Will Forte, Clea DuVall, Nat Faxon, Sharon Horgan, Tony Hale, Sam Richardson, and Jason Mantzoukas, the animated series follows a group of animals who try to work through their issues within their therapy group.

What do you think? Are you excited about the return of Housebroken on FOX? Do you enjoy animated comedy series?