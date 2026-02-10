Sherri: Daytime Host Sherri Shepherd Wants to Save Cancelled TV Show

Sherri’s cancellation was announced last week, and now host Sherri Shepherd is responding to the daytime show’s cancellation. She was out last week due to COVID. Sherri premiered in 2022 on FOX television stations in syndication.

During Monday’s broadcast, she spoke about the cancellation, and she isn’t given up on the series. She plans to fight to keep it going. According to Deadline, she said the following:

“The intention of this show was always my prayer for you to leave happier than when you came. It has been my dream to have a talk show and I am so grateful I got the chance to do it for four seasons. I want to be clear, I’m not ready to throw in the towel on this show just yet. We’re going to be airing episodes all through the fall and we’re going to continue to fight to keep the show alive in some way, shape or form.”

Her complete message about the show’s cancellation is below.

