Sherri: Cancelled, No Season Five for Daytime Talk Show

Sherri will not return for a fifth season. The daytime talk show has been canceled and will end with its current fourth season.

According to Variety, Debmar-Mercury co-presidents Ira Bernstein and Mort Marcus said the following about the decision to end the syndicated series:

“This decision is driven by the evolving daytime television landscape and does not reflect on the strength of the show, its production – which has found strong creative momentum this season – or the incredibly talented Sherri Shepherd. We believe in this show and in Sherri and intend to explore alternatives for it on other platforms.”

Sherri premiered in September 2022 on FOX stations in the time slot previously owned by The Wendy Williams Show.

What do you think? Do you watch this daytime talk show? Will you be sad to see it end?