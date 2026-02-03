Menu

The Interrogator: FOX Gives Straight-to-Series Order for Spy Drama Starring Stephen Fry

The Interrogator is headed to FOX. The network has given the spy drama a straight-to-series order. The series is written, executive-produced by, and stars Stephen Fry.

Deadline shared the following about the plot of the series:

The Interrogator pilot script was written by Fry, with revisions from Matt Pyken (Empire) as well as Bill Harper (Fire Country) whose contribution was considered key in securing the greenlight. The drama centers on former MI6 agent Conrad Henry (Fry) and his elite team. When conventional methods have failed, Henry’s quirky charm, superior intellect and mind-bending behavioral maneuvers make him the only man able to lockpick the minds of the world’s most dangerous criminals.”

The series’ premiere date will be announced later.

What do you think? Will you watch this new FOX series when it arrives?


