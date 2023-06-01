Nancy Drew: Season Four Ratings

We don’t have to wonder if Nancy Drew will be cancelled or renewed for a fifth season. The CW has already announced that the series is ending, as the network goes in a new direction and focuses on acquired scripted series and low-cost unscripted shows. Could Nancy Drew return on some other outlet someday? Stay tuned.

A mystery drama series, the Nancy Drew TV show stars Kennedy McMann, Scott Wolf, Leah Lewis, Maddison Jaizani, Tunji Kasim, Alex Saxon, and Riley Smith. Nancy Drew (McMann) is a brilliant teenage detective whose sense of self had come from solving mysteries in her hometown of Horseshoe Bay, Maine – until her mother’s untimely death derails Nancy’s college plans. She and her close friends, aka the Drew Crew, ultimately discover the stunning truth about Lucy Sable, the ghost who’d been haunting Nancy. The fourth season brings the Drew Crew numerous standalone cases, stunning twists, humor, and unexpected romances as they are drawn into a season-long mystery unlike any they have had to solve before. When Nancy tries to protect her seaside hometown from the sins of its past, and they backfire, she must do the unthinkable to save her friends from the threats coming for them. It could cost her everything and everyone she’s ever loved.

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances for survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available.

For comparisons: Season three of Nancy Drew on The CW averaged a 0.05 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 356,000 viewers.

