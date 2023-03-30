Riverdale: Season Seven Ratings

We don’t have to wonder if The CW will cancel or renew Riverdale this time since it’s already been announced that season seven is the end. Could the show be revived for an eighth season someday in the future? Stay tuned.

A dark mystery drama series, the Riverdale TV show stars KJ Apa, Lili Reinhart, Camila Mendes, Cole Sprouse, Madelaine Petsch, Madchen Amick, Casey Cott, Charles Melton, Vanessa Morgan, Erinn Westbrook, and Drew Ray Tanner. Based on the characters from the Archie Comics, this show focuses on the seemingly quiet town of Riverdale and some of its residents, including Archie Andrews (Apa), Betty Cooper (Reinhart), Veronica Lodge (Mendes), and Jughead Jone (Sprouse). They discover the darkness and dangers that bubble underneath their town’s wholesome façade. In season seven, after coming together to stop Bailey’s comet, the gang find themselves transported back to a simpler time – Riverdale in 1955. While Archie (Apa) attempts to impress the new girl Veronica (Mendes), a Hollywood starlet, who has just arrived at Riverdale High, Cheryl (Petsch) sees her as a threat and formulates a plan to take her down. Meanwhile, Toni (Morgan), Tabitha (Westbrook) and Betty (Reinhart) take a stand against Principal Featherhead after he stonewalls their attempts to write about the murder of Emmet Till. Finally, Jughead (Sprouse) attempts to convince the gang that they’re from the future.

3/30 update:

For comparisons: Season six of Riverdale on The CW averaged a 0.05 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 232,000 viewers.

