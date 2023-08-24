100 Foot Wave: Season Three; Acclaimed Surfing Docuseries Renewed by HBO

100 Foot Wave will continue looking for big waves on HBO. The cable network has renewed the surfing docuseries for a third season. The first two seasons are available on Max. Featuring surfing legend Garrett McNamara, his wife, Nicole, and their friends, the series follows them as they hunt down big waves.

HBO revealed the following about the series:

“HBO has renewed the Emmy®-winning original docuseries 100 FOOT WAVE for a third season. The first two seasons are available to stream on Max. Directed and executive produced by award-winning filmmaker Chris Smith (HBO’s “Branson”) and executive produced by Emmy®, Golden Globe®, and Tony® winner Joe Lewis (“Fleabag”), 100 FOOT WAVE chronicles the adventures of big wave surfing legend Garrett McNamara, his wife, Nicole, and their nucleus of friends and fellow surfers in Nazaré, Portugal as they push the boundaries of their sport and the limits of their minds and bodies. Zach Rothfeld also executive produced with Library Films, and Ryan Heller, Michael Bloom and Maria Zuckerman serve as executive producers for Topic Studios. Season two, which debuted in the spring, has been nominated for six Primetime Emmys, the most for a documentary series this year, including Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction Series, Outstanding Cinematography for a Nonfiction Program, Outstanding Picture Editing for a Nonfiction Program, and Outstanding Writing for a Nonfiction Program. The series won the Emmy® for Outstanding Cinematography for a Nonfiction Program for season one in 2022.”

Chris Smith said the following about the show’s renewal:

“We couldn’t be more excited to continue the journey with our incredible surfers and crew. HBO have been amazing partners. Endlessly grateful for their enthusiasm, support, and creative collaboration.”

Executive producer Joe Lewis also spoke about the series. He said the following:

“We’re thrilled the search for the legendary 100 foot wave will continue and excited to expand on the incredible universe of surfers and stories in pursuit. So much gratitude goes to the McNamara family, the big wave community, the brilliant production team, the town of Nazaré, and our amazing partners at HBO for bringing the series to life.”

The premiere date for 100 Foot Wave season three will be announced later.

