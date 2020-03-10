Vulture Watch

Can this show survive the harsh reality of ratings? Has the Dispatches from Elsewhere TV show been cancelled or renewed for a second season on AMC? The television vulture is watching all the latest cancellation and renewal news, so this page is the place to track the status of Dispatches from Elsewhere, season two. Bookmark it, or subscribe for the latest updates. Remember, the television vulture is watching your shows. Are you?



What’s This TV Show About?

Airing on the AMC cable channel, the first season of Dispatches from Elsewhere stars Jason Segel, Sally Field, Richard E. Grant, André Benjamin, and Eve Lindley. The show revolves around four ordinary people who each feel that there’s something missing in their lives, but they can’t understand what it is. They are Fredwynn (Benjamin), an obsessive conspiracy theorist; a former homemaker named Janice (Field); Peter (Segal), a regular guy who’s looking for meaning; and Simone (Lindley), who struggles to belong and feel accepted. The diverse foursome is brought together by chance (or is it by design?) when they stumble onto a puzzle hiding just behind the veil of everyday life. Octavio Coleman (Grant) is the unique and forever elusive narrator who shares key details about our four main characters as he guides us all on this adventure.



Season One Ratings

The first season of Dispatches from Elsewhere averages a 0.13 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 510,000 viewers. Find out how Dispatches from Elsewhere stacks up against other AMC TV shows.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S As of March 11, 2020, Dispatches from Elsewhere has not been cancelled or renewed for a second season. Stay tuned for further updates.

Telly’s Take

Will AMC cancel or renew Dispatches from Elsewhere for season two? This show is designed to be an anthology series, likely with a different cast and story each time around. Though the ratings could be better, I think the series will be renewed. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on Dispatches from Elsewhere cancellation or renewal news.



