Dispatches from Elsewhere: Season One Ratings

Jason Segel is best known for his work on the How I Met Your Mother TV series. That series ran for nine seasons but his other shows, like Undeclared and Freaks and Geeks, had much shorter runs. Segel is not only starring in Dispatches from Elsewhere but he also created the series as well. Will it be a long-running hit or, will it fade away after one season on AMC? Will Dispatches from Elsewhere be cancelled or renewed for season two? Stay tuned.

An anthology drama series, the first season of Dispatches from Elsewhere stars Segel, Sally Field, Richard E. Grant, André Benjamin, and Eve Lindley. The show revolves around four ordinary people who each feel that there’s something missing in their lives, but they can’t understand what it is. They are Fredwynn (Benjamin), an obsessive conspiracy theorist; a former homemaker named Janice (Field); Peter (Segal), a regular guy who’s looking for meaning; and Simone (Lindley), who struggles to belong and feel accepted. The diverse foursome is brought together by chance (or is it by design?) when they stumble onto a puzzle hiding just behind the veil of everyday life. Octavio Coleman (Grant) is the unique and forever elusive narrator who shares key details about our four main characters as he guides us all on this adventure.

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances for survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available.

