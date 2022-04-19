Better Call Saul: Season Seven? Has the AMC Series Been Cancelled or Renewed?

Vulture Watch

What’s This TV Show About?

Airing on the AMC cable channel, the Better Call Saul TV show is set before Saul Goodman (Bob Odenkirk) became Walter White’s lawyer on Breaking Bad. The cast also includes Rhea Seehorn, Jonathan Banks, Giancarlo Esposito, Michael Mando, and Tony Dalton. Season six tracks Jimmy, Saul, and Gene as well as Jimmy’s complex relationship with Kim (Seehorn), who is in the midst of her own existential crisis. Meanwhile, Mike (Banks), Gus (Esposito), Nacho (Mando), and Lalo (Dalton) are locked into a game of cat and mouse with mortal stakes.



Season Six Ratings

The sixth season of Better Call Saul averages a 0.00 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 0.00 million viewers in the live+same day ratings (includes all DVR playback through 3:00 AM). Compared to season five, that's down by 0% in the demo and down by 0% in viewership.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S

Better Call Saul is ending so, there won’t be a seventh season. Stay tuned for further updates.

Telly’s Take

We don’t have to wonder about the fate of Better Call Saul this time around. It’s already been announced that Jimmy McGill’s transformation will conclude with season six. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on Better Call Saul cancellation or renewal news.



What do you think? Do you think that the Better Call Saul story should have been extended to a seventh season?