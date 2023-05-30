The Rising: Season One Ratings

The Rising originates in the UK; the first season aired there last year. A second season, with a new cast and story, was scheduled to begin filming a few months ago, but those plans were cancelled. Could The Rising be revived if the ratings are good enough on The CW? Stay tuned.

A British supernatural crime drama series, The Rising TV show stars Clara Rugaard, Nicholas Gleaves, William Ash, Matthew McNulty, Rebecca Root, Emily Taaffe, Alex Lanipekun, Ann Ogbomo, Nenda Neururer, Robyn Cara, Solly McLeod, Cameron Howitt, and Lee Byford. The story revolves around Neve Kelly (Rugaard), a young woman who awakens to the startling reality that she is no longer alive. This new state of non-existence fills her with fear and bewilderment, but her feelings escalate into sheer fury when she realizes she’s been murdered. Driven by an insatiable need for justice, Neve taps into her newfound ethereal abilities to solve her murder, exploring areas beyond the reach of conventional law enforcement. As she begins her investigation, Neve realizes she can interfere in the world around her. She can interact with certain people and becomes close to one of them. In her quest, Neve discovers deeply buried secrets and is compelled to reevaluate everything she thought she knew about her life and the ones she held dear.

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances of survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available.

5/30 update: You can see the latest night’s ratings in context.

Note: If you’re not seeing the updated chart, please try reloading the page or view it here.

Note: These are the final national ratings, including all live+same day viewing and DVR playback (through 3:00 AM). Early fast affiliate ratings (estimates) are indicated with an “*”. While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled.



What do you think? Do you like The Rising TV series on The CW? Do you think plans for season two should have been cancelled?