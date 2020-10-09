Network: NBC

Episodes: Ongoing (half-hour)

Seasons: Ongoing

TV show dates: October 8, 2020 — present

Series status: Has not been cancelled

Performers include: Ely Henry, Jill Knox, Keith Powell, Otmara Marrero, Parvesh Cheena, Preacher Lawson, and Shakina Nayfack.

TV show description:

A comedy series in the age of social distancing, the Connecting… TV show is an ensemble sitcom about a group of friends. Like all of us, they are trying to stay close (and sane) through video chats as they share the highs and lows of lockdown and these extraordinary times.

The friends are Rufus (Henry), Michelle (Knox), Garrett (Powell), Annie (Marrero), Pradeep (Cheena), Ben (Lawson), and Ellis (Nayfack).

Shot remotely, the sitcom is co-created and co-executive produced by Martin Gero and Brendan Gall.

Series Finale:

Episode #TBD

This episode has not aired yet.

First aired: TBD

