Supernatural: Season 15 Ratings

We don’t have to wonder if Supernatural will be cancelled or renewed for season 16. The CW has already announced that season 15 is the end. There have been hints, however, that the Winchester boys could return someday. If the ratings for the final season of Supernatural are really strong, might that return happen sooner than later? Stay tuned.

A drama series, the Supernatural TV show stars Jared Padalecki, Jensen Ackles, Misha Collins, and Alexander Calvert. Guests in the final season include Jake Abel, Ruth Connell, David Haydn-Jones, Osric Chau, Shoshannah Stern, and Christian Kane. The series follows the Winchester brothers — Sam (Padalecki) and Dean (Ackles) — as they cross the lonely and mysterious back roads of the country in their 1967 Chevy Impala. Joined by their angel friend Castiel (Collins), they hunt down the evil supernatural forces they encounter along the way. In season 15, Sam and Dean find themselves facing a threat beyond anything they’ve ever grappled with or ever imagined — God himself.

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s likelihood of staying on the air. The higher the ratings (particularly in the 18-49 demo), the better the chances for survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available — usually the next day, around 11:30am EST/8:30am PST. Refresh to see the latest.

For comparisons: Season 14 of Supernatural on The CW averaged a 0.41 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 1.44 million viewers.

