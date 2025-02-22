Stick: Apple TV+ Releases Photos and Premiere Date for Golf Comedy Starring Owen Wilson

Stick is coming soon to Apple TV+. The streaming service has announced the premiere date for the new golf comedy series by releasing several first-look photos. The 10-episode series will premiere in June.

Owen Wilson, Marc Maron, Peter Dager, Judy Greer, Mariana Treviño, Timothy Olyphant, and Lilli Kay star in the series from Jason Keller.

Apple TV+ shared the following about the plot of the series:

“In Stick, Owen Wilson stars as Pryce Cahill, an over-the-hill, ex-pro golfer whose career was derailed prematurely 20 years ago. After the collapse of his marriage and getting fired from his job at an Indiana sporting goods store, Pryce hedges his bets, and future, entirely on a troubled 17-year-old golf phenom named Santi (Peter Dager). “Stick” is a heartfelt, feel-good comedy about a found family and their relationships set within the world of golf as it has never been shown before.”

Stick arrives on June 4th. More photos from the series are below.

What do you think? Will you watch this new comedy series on Apple TV+ this summer?