Tyler Perry’s Sistas: Season Seven; Angela Beyincé Promoted to BET Series Regular

Sistas has promoted a member of its cast to series regular status. Viewers can expect to see more of Angela Beyincé in the BET drama. Season seven of Tyler Perry’s Sistas is currently airing on the cable channel on Wednesday nights. The series has not yet been renewed for an eighth season but continues to perform well in the ratings.

Starring KJ Smith, Ebony Obsidian, Mignon Von, Novi Brown, Chido Nwokocha, DeVale Ellis, Crystal Renee’ Hayslett, Trinity Whiteside, Chris Warren, Joi Symone, Branden Wellington, and Stal Stowers, Sistas follows a group of female friends as they help each other through life’s challenges.

Deadline revealed more about Beyincé’s role in the BET series:

Beyincé portrays Pam, the nosy, sassy hair salon manager, and loyal friend to salon owner Karen Mott, adding comedic relief to the show. She appears in 73 episodes in her recurring role before her promotion to series regular. She was cast and also serves as a consultant producer for the show, personally chosen by Perry. As a series regular in the seventh season, Beyincé’s character Pam navigates the challenges of juggling and managing Karen’s salon while building her social media presence, exploring entrepreneurship, and embarking upon new romantic relationships.

