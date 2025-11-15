It’s Florida, Man: Season Two; HBO Previews New Episodes of Late-Night Comedy Series

It’s Florida, Man will return to HBO later this month, and the network has released a trailer teasing the new episodes of the late-night comedy series.

Adam DeVine, Edi Patterson, Tiffany Haddish, Haley Joel Osment, Bert Kreischer, Nick Swardson, Johnny Knoxville, Shea Whigham, Taika Waititi, Rita Ora, Holmes, David Koechner, Joel Kim Booster, Chet Hanks, Milan Carter, Nick Thune, Swoozie Kurtz, Johnny Pemberton, Ryan Mirvis, Brian Sacca, Ping Wu, Olivia Taylor Dudley, Frankie Quiñones, Hassie Harrison, Joseph Ruud, and Michael McDonald will guest star in the series, which recreates events that happened in Florida as told by the people that lived them.

HBO shared the following about the series’ return:

“From Rough House Pictures (HBO’s “Eastbound & Down” and “The Righteous Gemstones”) and Range Studios, this outrageous late-night comedy series brings to life unbelievable ripped-from-the-headlines tales of the Sunshine State – straight from the people who live there. Featuring candid accounts from everyday Floridians playfully recreated by a rotating cast of actors and comedians, this hilarious and irreverent series sheds light on the viral, wacky, and weird. With equal parts humor and heart, IT’S FLORIDA, MAN. is a love letter to the beaches, backwaters, and basements of a misunderstood yet magical state.”

The series returns on November 28th. The preview for season two is below.

