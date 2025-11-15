Fallout: Season Two Trailer Released for Prime Video’s Post-Apocalyptic Series

Fallout returns next month with its second season, and viewers are getting a closer look at the action ahead as the vault dwellers hit the road and visit New Vegas. The streaming service has already renewed the series for a third season.

Ella Purnell, Walton Goggins, Aaron Moten, Moisés Arias, Kyle MacLachlan, Sarita Choudhury, Michael Emerson, Leslie Uggams, Frances Turner, Dave Register, Zach Cherry, Johnny Pemberton, Rodrigo Luzzi, Annabel O’Hagan, and Xelia Mendes-Jones star in the series inspired by the Bethesda video game franchise.

Prime Video shared the following about the series’ return:

“The highly anticipated eight-episode season will premiere on December 17, 2025, with one episode rolling out weekly until the season finale on February 4, 2026. The epic trailer showcases action-packed sequences, mutated creatures, exciting cast reveals – Kumail Nanjiani and Macaulay Culkin – and thrilling mysteries on the wasteland’s horizon. The new season will pick up in the aftermath of Season One’s epic finale and take audiences along for a journey through the wasteland of the Mojave to the post-apocalyptic city of New Vegas. Season Two will premiere exclusively on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide. Fallout is produced by Kilter Films, with executive producers Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy. Geneva Robertson-Dworet and Graham Wagner serve as executive producers, creators, and showrunners. To date, Fallout Season One has amassed more than 100 million viewers worldwide, ranking among the service’s top three most-watched titles ever. All episodes from Season One are currently available to stream on Prime Video. Based on one of the greatest video game series of all time, Fallout is the story of haves and have-nots in a world in which there’s almost nothing left to have. Two-hundred years after the apocalypse, the gentle denizens of luxury fallout shelters are forced to return to the irradiated hellscape their ancestors left behind – and are shocked to discover an incredibly complex, gleefully weird, and highly violent universe waiting for them. The series stars Ella Purnell (Yellowjackets, Sweetpea), Aaron Moten (Emancipation, Father Stu), Walton Goggins (The White Lotus, The Righteous Gemstones), Kyle MacLachlan (Twin Peaks), Moisés Arias (The King of Staten Island), and Frances Turner (The Boys).”

The trailer for season two is below.

