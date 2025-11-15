Next Level Baker: FOX Reveals the 12 Competitors for Latest Gordon Ramsey Series

Next Level Baker is coming to FOX next month, and the network has now revealed the 12 bakers competing in the Holiday baking competition series from Gordon Ramsay. Carla Hall and Candace Nelson join Ramsay to mentor the bakers.

FOX shared the following about the series and the 12 bakers:

“Twelve bakers consisting of home, pro and social media backgrounds enter a next level winter wonderland and make nostalgic chocolate treats. Then, after an elimination round, the remaining contestants make boozy holiday party bakes and continue battling for the title of first-ever Next Level Baker in the all-new “Baking Spirits Bright” series premiere episode of Next Level Baker airing Thursday, December 4 (9:00-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. MEET THE 12 BAKERS: PROFESSIONAL BAKERS: Maricsa Trejo

Professional Baker

Hometown: Mesquitem, TX

Instagram: @lacasitabakeshop Winston Murdock

Professional Baker

Hometown: Orlando, FL

Instagram: @chefwmurdock Chad Visger

Professional Baker

Hometown: Delavan, WI

Facebook: @pastriesbychad Aubrey Smith Shaffner

Professional Baker

Hometown: Baltimore, MD

Instagram: @aubreyds SOCIAL MEDIA BAKERS: Nikita “Nikki” Jackson

Social Media Baker

Hometown: Rowlett, TX

Instagram: @absolutelyediblecakes Chloe Sexton

Social Media Baker

Hometown: Germantown, TN

Instagram: @chloesgiantcookies Justin Ellen

Social Media Baker

Hometown: Passaic, NJ

Instagram: @everythingjustbaked Zoha Malik

Social Media Baker

Hometown: Newark, CA

Instagram: @bakewithzoha HOME BAKERS: Stefanie Embree

Home Baker

Hometown: Oklahoma City, OK

Instagram: @stefanieembree Deirdra Lambright

Home Baker

Hometown: Atlanta, GA

Instagram: @deirdra.sweets4dayz Michael Mararian

Home Baker

Hometown: Buffalo, NY

Instagram: @polyesterbakes Jeff Chudakoff

Home Baker

Hometown: West Hollywood, CA

Instagram: @pastrychefjeff There’s sugar and spice, but will Gordon be nice?”

What do you think? Will you watch this new FOX series this holiday season?