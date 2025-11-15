Menu

Next Level Baker: FOX Reveals the 12 Competitors for Latest Gordon Ramsey Series

by Regina Avalos,

Next Level Baker TV Show on FOX: canceled or renewed?

(FOX)

Next Level Baker is coming to FOX next month, and the network has now revealed the 12 bakers competing in the Holiday baking competition series from Gordon Ramsay. Carla Hall and Candace Nelson join Ramsay to mentor the bakers.

FOX shared the following about the series and the 12 bakers:

“Twelve bakers consisting of home, pro and social media backgrounds enter a next level winter wonderland and make nostalgic chocolate treats. Then, after an elimination round, the remaining contestants make boozy holiday party bakes and continue battling for the title of first-ever Next Level Baker in the all-new “Baking Spirits Bright” series premiere episode of Next Level Baker airing Thursday, December 4 (9:00-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX.

MEET THE 12 BAKERS:

PROFESSIONAL BAKERS:

Maricsa Trejo
Professional Baker
Hometown: Mesquitem, TX
Instagram: @lacasitabakeshop

Winston Murdock
Professional Baker
Hometown: Orlando, FL
Instagram: @chefwmurdock

Chad Visger
Professional Baker
Hometown: Delavan, WI
Facebook: @pastriesbychad

Aubrey Smith Shaffner
Professional Baker
Hometown: Baltimore, MD
Instagram: @aubreyds

SOCIAL MEDIA BAKERS:

Nikita “Nikki” Jackson
Social Media Baker
Hometown: Rowlett, TX
Instagram: @absolutelyediblecakes

Chloe Sexton
Social Media Baker
Hometown: Germantown, TN
Instagram: @chloesgiantcookies

Justin Ellen
Social Media Baker
Hometown: Passaic, NJ
Instagram: @everythingjustbaked

Zoha Malik
Social Media Baker
Hometown: Newark, CA
Instagram: @bakewithzoha

HOME BAKERS:

Stefanie Embree
Home Baker
Hometown: Oklahoma City, OK
Instagram: @stefanieembree

Deirdra Lambright
Home Baker
Hometown: Atlanta, GA
Instagram: @deirdra.sweets4dayz

Michael Mararian
Home Baker
Hometown: Buffalo, NY
Instagram: @polyesterbakes

Jeff Chudakoff
Home Baker
Hometown: West Hollywood, CA
Instagram: @pastrychefjeff

There’s sugar and spice, but will Gordon be nice?”

What do you think? Will you watch this new FOX series this holiday season?


