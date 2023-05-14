The Last of Us: Season Two Casting Shut Down Instead of Using Video Game Scenes for Auditions

The Last of Us is feeling the impact of the Writers’ Strike. Casting for season two of the series has been shut down. The initial plan was to use scenes from the video game the season will be based on – The Last of Us Part II – to audition actors for the series, but that plan has been scrapped.

Starring Pedro Pascal, Bella Ramsey, Gabriel Luna, Anna Torv, Merle Dandridge, Jeffrey Pierce, Murray Bartlett, and Nick Offerman, the series was renewed for a second season by HBO after only two episodes aired in January. The series is set two decades after a virus causes a zombie outbreak and changes the world.

Variety revealed that no scripts for season two of the series have been written yet. Creators Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann have both decided not to cross the picket line and work on any projects until the strike ends.

If things can move forward quickly, the plan is to film episodes for The Last of Us season two in early 2024 in Vancouver.

