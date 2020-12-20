Get a Clue: Season Two Premiere Date Announced for GSN Game Show

Get a Clue is returning for its second season on GSN. Hosted by Rob Belushi, the game show follows two teams competing against each other in a fast-paced word competition.

GSN revealed more about the game show in a press release.

“Season 2 of GET A CLUE will premiere on Monday, January 4 at 4:30 p.m. ET on Game Show Network and air weekdays. GET A CLUE is a fast-paced, high energy clue game in which two teams compete to see who can successfully guess the most answer words before time runs out. In the first round, teams will receive a list of answer words they get to play. The fun starts as the first player gives clues to the second player who tries to correctly guess the word, then the second player gives clues to the third player, and so on, until the team either guesses all the words in the category or runs out of time. The team with the most points advances to the bonus round to play for $10,000. They’ll have 60 seconds to guess eight words but the entire team has to stay on their toes because the clue givers, and guessers, change randomly with every new word.”

