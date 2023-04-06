Ziwe: Cancelled by Showtime; No Season Three for Late Night Talk Show

Another late-night show has gone dark. Showtime has cancelled the Ziwe TV series after two seasons.

Debuting in May 2021, the variety/sketch talk series was created by its star, comedian Ziwe Fumudoh. Episodes feature interviews, musical numbers, guest stars, sketches, and unscripted interactions with everyday people. The first season of six episodes aired on Sunday nights, and the premiere featured Fran Lebowitz, Gloria Steinem, Cristin Milioti, Jane Krakowski, and Cole Escola.

Ziwe was renewed for a second season shortly after the first season’s finale aired. “This show has exceeded my wildest imagination thanks to my brilliant cast, crew, and iconic guests,” said Fumudoh. “I am famously delighted to continue my collaboration with Showtime and A24.”

The 12-episode season aired in 2022 and wrapped on Christmas Day. With the show’s cancellation, Showtime appears to be out of the late-night talk show business. The Desus & Mero series ended last year, and Fumudoh had been among its writers.

Other Showtime shows that have been cancelled recently include American Gigolo, King Shaka (being shopped), The L Word: Generation Q, Let the Right One In, and Three Women (picked up by Starz).

