Network: Hulu.

Episodes: 34 (half-hour).

Seasons: Three.

TV show dates: November 14, 2017 — April 3, 2020.

Series status: Ended.

Performers include: Josh Hutcherson, Eliza Coupe, Derek Wilson, Glenne Headly, Ed Begley Jr., Robert Craighead, and Jason Scott Jenkins.

TV show description:

A time travel comedy, the Future Man TV show centers on Josh Futterman (Hutcherson). Josh hasn’t amounted to much in the real world. Due, in part, to adolescent infirmities, Josh is lacking in social skills. With pretty much zero confidence, he is deeply uncomfortable around women. He also still lives with his parents and works as a janitor at an STI research center, Kronish Labs.

Any “success” Josh has attained is in the realm of gaming. He is the top-ranking Cybergeddon player in the world. When he finally beats this supposedly “unbeatable” game, he is visited by Cybergeddon characters who explain the game is actually a training manual. Now that he has mastered it, it is up to him to travel back in time and save the world.

Josh’s parents Diane and Gabe (Headly and Begley) are well-meaning potheads. Diane still takes care of her son — to his detriment. Her cooking, cleaning, doing his laundry and otherwise indulging him removes any incentive he might have to strike out on his own.

Likewise, Ed is always trying to find ways to make Josh feel better about himself. The excuses he makes for Josh’s shortcomings, although well-meant, aren’t helping his son grow up and get a grip.

Meanwhile, Tiger (Coupe) and Wolf (Wilson) are futuristic Cybergeddon soldiers. When Josh beats the final level of the game, they reach out from their nightmarish existence, to recruit him to help save the world.

Tiger has her hands full. Where Josh is something of a bumbling fool, Wolf is an out of control freak who is no longer affected by either violence or basic human feeling. Although he is loyal to Tiger, Wolf does not believe Josh is capable of completing his mission.

For her own part, Tiger is as strong and intense as she is hot, in both appearance and temper. Trying to keep her challenging charges focused on their mission is difficult enough, but she also has a secret that could change everything.

Will Tiger and Wolf get it together and follow Tiger’s lead? Can this unlikely trio really save the world? Stay tuned.

Series Finale:

Episode #34 — Return of the Present

The universe is about to end. For real this time.

First aired: April 3, 2020.

What do you think? Do you like the Future Man TV series? Should this TV show have ended or been renewed for a fourth season on Hulu?