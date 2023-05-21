Killer Relationship with Faith Jenkins: Season Two; Oxygen True Crimes Series Returning This Month

Killer Relationship with Faith Jenkins is returning soon to Oxygen. The true crime series has Jenkins, a former criminal prosecutor at the Manhattan District Attorney’s office, showing viewers relationships that turned deadly and warning signs that the victim missed.

Oxygen revealed more about the return of the series in a press release.

“Oxygen, the home of high quality, true crime programming, dives into relationships that began with promise and spiraled into murder, when the second season of “Killer Relationship with Faith Jenkins” premieres Sunday, May 28 at 7:00 pm ET/PT. Former criminal prosecutor at the Manhattan District Attorney’s office Faith Jenkins breaks down all the gripping details of relationships gone deadly while highlighting the distressing warning signs that were overlooked. Some of the stories explored include a divorced woman whose quick foray back into the dating world to find love leads to her gruesome demise; a young woman whose brutal death at the hands of a loved one is only solved after a surprise appearance on national TV and an assist from a gaming device; and a vivacious single mother who is murdered in front of her two children after one of her many admirers just couldn’t let go. The season kicks off with riveting stories, some of which are outlined below. 201 – DREAM KILLER – Premiering Sunday, May 28 at 7:00 pm ET/PT Logline: The execution of successful businesswoman and mother Makeva Jenkins sparks an intense investigation, but unveiling the masked gunman will require unmasking a litany of suspects in the hopes of exposing this killer relationship. 202 – FORBIDDEN LOVE – Premiering Sunday, June 4 at 7:00pm ET/PT Logline: The shooting death of Brad McGarry, a gay coal miner in Bellaire, Ohio, has detectives wondering if it’s a hate crime, but when a shocking secret comes to light, it reveals an unexpected motive for murder.”

The trailer for Killer Relationship season two is below.

What do you think? Are you excited to see more of this Oxygen true crime series?