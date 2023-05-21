Dinner and a Movie: TBS Reviving Cooking and Entertainment Series After 12 Years

Dinner and a Movie is returning to TBS 12 years after its cancellation. The series aired between 1995 and 2011 for 16 seasons, and it featured two celebrities watching a movie and preparing a dinner inspired by the film of the week.

Chef Claud Mann and comedian Paul Gilmartin hosted the series, and Annabelle Gurwitch, Lisa Kushell, and Janet Varney joined them.

Per Deadline, the series’s revival was announced by Kathleen Finch, Chairman and Chief Content Officer of Warner Bros. Discovery’s U.S. Networks Group.

Not many details about the revival were released, but the series will once again have celebrities watching a movie and cooking together.

The premiere date for Dinner and a Movie will be announced later.

What do you think? Did you watch this series when it originally aired on TBS? Do you plan to watch the revival?