Van Helsing: Season Five; Syfy Sets Premiere Date for Final Episodes (Video)

Syfy is getting ready to say goodbye to another series. The cable channel has announced that the fifth and final season of the Van Helsing TV show will debut on Friday, April 16th. There will be 13 episodes once again.

Launching in 2016, Van Helsing currently stars Kelly Overton (above), Jonathan Scarfe, Tricia Helfer, Aleks Paunovic, Kim Coates, Keeya King, Nicole Munoz, Jesse Stanley, and Jennifer Cheon. The show centers on Van Helsing descendent Vanessa “Van” Helsing (Overton), who awoke from a coma to find vampires had overtaken the world. A prime target for the vampires, she’s also humanity’s last hope with her immunity to vampires and her ability to turn them into humans. In the final season, Vanessa, Violet, and Jackrisk everything to finally bring an end to the Dark One once and for all.

Here are the press notes, as well as a poster and teaser video:

MEDIA ALERT · The final season of SYFY fantasy-drama “Van Helsing” is set to return Friday, April 16 at 10 p.m. ET/PT · The 13-episode, hourlong drama returns with cast members Kelly Overton, Jonathan Scarfe, Tricia Helfer, Aleks Paunovic, Kim Coates, Keeya King, Nicole Munoz, Jesse Stanley, Jennifer Cheon and many other favorite characters. · In the fifth and final season of “Van Helsing,” Vanessa, Violet and Jack will risk everything to finally bring an end to the Dark One once and for all. The Van Helsings must figure out ways to escape and evade the various obstacles in their path to prevent them from their mission, leading to an epic final showdown between the Van Helsings and the Dark One. Who will win the battle between light and dark? · “Van Helsing” is produced by Nomadic Pictures, Dynamic Television and Echo Lake Entertainment and executive produced by Chad Oakes, Michael Frislev, Jonathan Lloyd Walker, Neil Labute and Dan March.





