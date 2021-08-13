MacGruber: Billy Zane Replaces Mickey Rourke in Peacock Series

MacGruber has added to its cast and made one recast. Billy Zane, Joseph Lee Anderson, and Timothy V. Murphy are joining Will Forte, Kristen Wiig, Ryan Phillippe, Sam Elliott, and Laurence Fishburne in the series which is based on Forte’s popular Saturday Night Live skits and a 2010 film of the same name. Zane is replacing Mickey Rourke.

Per Deadline, the plot for MacGruber is as follows:

“In the series, co-written/executive produced by Forte, after rotting in prison for over a decade, America’s ultimate hero and uber patriot MacGruber (Forte) is finally released. His mission: to take down a mysterious villain from his past—Brigadier Commander Enos Queeth (Zane). With the entire world in the cross hairs, MacGruber must reassemble his old team, of Vicki St. Elmo and Dixon Piper to defeat the forces of evil.”

More was also revealed about the roles the additions will play on the Peacock series:

“Zane’s Queeth is one of MacGruber’s mortal enemies. Long thought dead, he has resurfaced to carry out a heinous plot to destroy the world and, in the process, claim his revenge against MacGruber. Zane replaces Mickey Rourke, who exited the project before filming began. Anderson will play Major Harold Kernst, the right-hand man of General Fasoose (Fishburne), who is responsible for overseeing MacGruber on a life-threatening mission. Murphy will reprise his role from the film as Constantine Bach, Dieter von Cunth’s ruthless henchman, who has returned to seek revenge against MacGruber.”

A premiere date will be revealed for this series at a later time.

