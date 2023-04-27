Menu

Awkwafina Is Nora from Queens: Season Three Viewer Votes

Published:

Awkwafina Is Nora from Queens TV show on Comedy Central: canceled or renewed for season 4?

(Photo by: Comedy Central)

[QUESTION ABOUT] the third season of the Awkwafina Is Nora from Queens TV show on Comedy Central? As we all know, Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether a TV show like Awkwafina Is Nora from Queens is cancelled or renewed for season four. Unfortunately, most of us do not live in Nielsen households. Because many viewers feel frustrated when their viewing habits and opinions aren't considered, we invite you to rate all of the third season episodes of Awkwafina Is Nora from Queens here.

A Comedy Central scripted comedy series, the Awkwafina Is Nora from Queens TV show was created by Nora Lum (aka Awkwafina) and Teresa Hsiao. The cast includes Awkwafina, Lori Tan Chinn, BD Wong, Bowen Yang, Gabo Augustine, Michelle Buteau, Jennifer Esposito, Chrissie Fit, Jonathan ‘Dumbfoundead’ Park, Jaboukie Young White, Wai Ching Ho, and Liang Ying He. The story is loosely based on the real life of actress and comedian Awkwafina. Raised by her father Wally (Wong) and Grandma (Chinn) alongside her cousin, Edmund (Yang), Nora leans on her family as she navigates life and young adulthood in the Flushing neighborhood of Queens in New York City.


What do you think? Which season three episodes of the Awkwafina Is Nora from Queens TV series do you rate as wonderful, terrible, or somewhere between? Do you think that Awkwafina Is Nora from Queens should be cancelled or renewed for a fourth season on Comedy Central?

