Awkwafina Is Nora from Queens: Season Four — Has the Comedy Central TV Series Been Cancelled or Renewed Yet?

A scripted comedy series airing on the Comedy Central cable channel, the Awkwafina Is Nora from Queens TV show was created by Nora Lum (aka Awkwafina) and Teresa Hsiao.



A scripted comedy series airing on the Comedy Central cable channel, the Awkwafina Is Nora from Queens TV show was created by Nora Lum (aka Awkwafina) and Teresa Hsiao. The cast includes Lum, Lori Tan Chinn, BD Wong, Bowen Yang, Gabo Augustine, Michelle Buteau, Jennifer Esposito, Chrissie Fit, Jonathan ‘Dumbfoundead’ Park, Jaboukie Young White, Wai Ching Ho, and Liang Ying He. The story is loosely based on the real life of actress and comedian Awkwafina. Raised by her father Wally (Wong) and Grandma (Chinn) alongside her cousin, Edmund (Yang), Nora leans on her family as she navigates life and young adulthood in the Flushing neighborhood of Queens in New York City.



The third season of Awkwafina Is Nora from Queens averages a 0.05 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 184,000 viewers. Compared to season two, that’s down by 57% in the demo and down by 39% in viewership in the live+same day ratings (includes DVR playback through 3:00 AM). While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. Other economic factors can be involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed, and the lower-rated ones are cancelled. Find out how Awkwafina stacks up against other Comedy Central TV shows.



As of April 27, 2023, Awkwafina Is Nora from Queens has not been cancelled or renewed for a fourth season. Stay tuned for further updates.

Will Comedy Central cancel or renew Awkwafina Is Nora from Queens for season four? The show’s ratings are quite low, but the channel appears committed to staying in the original content business. I think there’s still a chance that Awkwafina will be renewed. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on Awkwafina Is Nora from Queens cancellation or renewal news.



What do you think? Do you hope the Awkwafina Is Nora from Queens TV show will be renewed for a fourth season? How would you feel if Comedy Central cancelled this TV series instead?