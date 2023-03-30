Awkwafina Is Nora From Queens: Season Three Premiere Date and Teaser Released by Comedy Central (Watch)

Awkwafina Is Nora From Queens is returning soon to Comedy Central. The network announced the premiere date for season three of the comedy series with the release of a trailer. The series returns on April 26th.

Starring Nora Lum aka Awkwafina, Lori Tan Chinn, BD Wong, Bowen Yang, Gabo Augustine, Michelle Buteau, Jennifer Esposito, Chrissie Fit, Jonathan ‘Dumbfoundead’ Park, Jaboukie Young White, Wai Ching Ho, and Liang Ying He, the series is inspired by the life of Lum aka Awkwafina.

Deadline revealed the following about season three of the Comedy Central series:

“Awkwafina is stilling facing the conflicts that come with navigating the waters of life in this upcoming season, most prominently through how she (according to Comedy Central’s logline “explores themes of identity and success.” Her cousin, Edmund, attempts to help Awkwafina find a sense of grounding when asking about one of her potential hobbies — reading books. Impeccably timed, Awkwafina sits dumbfounded when quizzed to name just one book title, highlighting the true comedic relief that the TV series has brought fans for two seasons prior. By the end of the teaser, Awkwafina’s grandmother is, too, suggesting new hobbies that they could take part in together, hinting to the sense of uncertainty that all characters are dealing with.”

The trailer for Awkwafina Is Nora From Queens season three is below.

What do you think? Are you excited about the return of this comedy series?