Snowflake Mountain: Cancelled, No Season Two for Netflix Reality Series

Netflix has canceled Snowflake Mountain. Season one of the reality series aired in June 2022, and it featured a group of coddled British people taken to the Britain wilderness. Surviving meant a $50,000 cash prize. Matt Tate and Joel Graves hosted the series.

Netflix described the series as follows:

“Snowflake Mountain is a funny, warm-hearted reality show which takes a bunch of clueless kidults who aren’t yet living to their full potential and puts them through their paces at a wilderness survival retreat to try and kickstart them into standing on their own two feet. The back-to-basics camp is a rude awakening to just how pampered their lives have been so far. At stake is a transformative cash prize for the lucky winner. There’s no running water, no parents to wait on them, and, worst of all, no Wi-Fi. But, by connecting to nature, they’ll learn to graduate as fully-functioning adults.”

Per Deadline, the reality series was canceled because it didn’t “hit the heights of other unscripted series, such as Too Hot To Handle.”

What do you think? Did you watch Snowflake Mountain last summer? Did you want a second season of the series on Netflix?