Snake in the Grass: Cancelled; No Season Two for USA Network Reality Series

Snake in the Grass will not be returning for a second season. USA Network canceled the reality series after just one season, per Deadline.

Hosted by Bobby Bones, the series featured previous contestants from various reality shows and athletes including Big Brother’s Janelle Pierzina and Rachel Reilly, Survivor’s Cirie Fields, Earl Cole, Malcolm Freberg Stephenie LaGrossa Kendrick, Trish Hegarty, Yul Kwon, UFC’s Todd Duffee, Naked and Afraid’s Jeff Zausch and Lacey Jones, athlete Alysia Montano and Alissa Musto.

The series follows teams of four as they try to figure out which one of them is the ‘snake’ trying to sabotage the group’s chances at big money.

The series aired on USA Network starting August 1st after a preview on NBC.

