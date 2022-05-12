Mr. Mayor: Cancelled by NBC; Ted Danson Comedy Won’t Return for Season Three

Neil Bremer is leaving office after two years. Mr. Mayor has been cancelled and won’t return for a third season on NBC. The last episode airs on May 17th, bringing the show’s tally to 20 episodes.

A single-camera comedy series, the Mr. Mayor TV show stars Ted Danson, Holly Hunter, Vella Lovell, Mike Cabellon, Kyla Kenedy, and Bobby Moynihan. The story follows Neil Bremer (Danson), a retired and wealthy businessman who runs for mayor of Los Angeles for all of the wrong reasons — just to prove that he’s “still got it.” Once he wins, Neil has to figure out what he stands for and gain the respect of his staff and his biggest critic and political rival, Arpi Meskimen (Hunter). At the same time, he also wants to connect with his rebellious teenage daughter, Orly (Kenedy).

Airing on Tuesday nights, the second season of Mr. Mayor averages a 0.29 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 1.74 million viewers in the live+same day ratings. Compared to season one, that’s down by 44% in the demo and down by 49% in viewership in the live+same day ratings (including DVR playback through 3:00 AM). It’s a lower-tiered performer for the network in the traditional ratings. In the live+7 day ratings, the show averaged a 0.40 demo and 2.40 million when factoring in the delayed viewing.

Today, the peacock network also cancelled The Endgame, and Kenan. The day’s NBC renewals are American Auto (season two), Grand Crew (season two), and Young Rock (season three).

What do you think? Are you a fan of the Mr. Mayor TV series on NBC? Are you sorry that it’s been cancelled and won’t return for season three?

