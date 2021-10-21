Squidbillies: Season 13; Adult Swim Teases Final Season Debut (Watch)

Squidbillies is returning for its 13th and final season next month. Adult Swim has released a teaser for the upcoming season of 10 episodes. A pair of episodes will air each week.

Adult Swim revealed more about the final season of Squidbillies in a press release.

“The oldest Squid in the Game returns for one last blast starting Sunday, November 7th on Adult Swim. Squidbillies will feature two new episodes each week starting at midnight (ET/PT). Squidbillies, the show you love to overlook, is back for a 13th and final season. Join Early, Rusty, and Granny Cuyler for 10 brand new episodes of jackwoods backassery. Sorry – backwoods jackassery. The new season features all-new covers of the show’s opening theme song performed by Willie Nelson, Amanda Shires, Sturgill Simpson, and more. In addition to new cover artists, the search for a new Early Cuyler has been underway with numerous voice auditions held. Stay tuned to find out who will be the chosen one. Squidbillies is a quarter-hour animated comedy series that follows the Cuyler Family, America’s favorite rural hell-raising cephalopods who call the mountains of fictional Dougal County, Georgia their home. The show is written and produced by Dave Willis, Jim Fortier, and Alan Steadman. Binge all previous 123 episodes of Squidbillies on HBO Max before the new season so you’ll know what’s going on!”

Check out the trailer for Squidbillies season 13 below.

What do you think? Are you a fan of Squidbillies on Adult Swim? Do you plan to watch the final season?