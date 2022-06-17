Black Love: Season Six; OWN Renews Series for Final Season, Sets Premiere Date (Watch)

Black Love is returning soon for its sixth and final season. OWN has announced the return date of the series with a trailer.

OWN revealed more about the return of the series in a press release.

OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network announced today the sixth and final season of its culture-shifting, four-time NAACP nominated docu-series “Black Love.” Season 6 will premiere on Saturday, July 23, at 10:00 p.m. ET/PT. “Black Love” expanded the narrative around love to be inclusive and diverse. The series sparked elevated conversations and showcased some of America’s favorite Black couples for over five years. “Black Love” was the #1 non-sports cable telecast in its time period among African-American women. Husband-and-wife executive producers Codie and Tommy Oliver created “Black Love” to showcase authentic, honest, emotional, and transparent love stories from some of the most beloved couples, including everyday couples, social media influencers, business professionals, and entertainment staples. “Black Love is a much-needed docu-series that has inspired so many viewers to expand how they look at love and relationships. We are thankful for the couples who provided transparency and shared their Black Love with us,” said Tina Perry, OWN President. The new season will feature the following couples: Adrienne “Gammy” Banfield Norris & Rodney Norris

Remy Ma & Papoose

Mike Hill & Cynthia Bailey

DJ Envy & Gia Casey

Melanie Fiona & Jared Cotter

Eric Bellinger & La’Myia Good

JB Smoove & Shahidah Omar

Sonequa Martin-Green & Kenric Green

Ashley Blaine Featherson Jenkins & Darroll Jenkins

Kel & Asia Mitchell

Alimi & Dahn Ballard

Jeannette “JR” Reyes & Robert Burton

Ray & Rosalyn Singleton

Kier & Noèmie Gaines

MyLin & Lindsay Stokes Kennedy

Peter & Amber Saji

Virgil & Mary Toombs

Codie & Tommy Oliver (Creators) “Black Love” explores the many different journeys of married couples and their unique journeys to become one. The Olivers launched the show as newlyweds and throughout each season, they centered “Black Love” in its many facets with a multitude of couples. Their commitment to increase representation and create transparency around marriage in the Black community via the series as well as their company Black Love, Inc. (which includes Blacklove.com, the Black Love Plus app, a thriving podcast network, and socials that exceed 70M monthly impressions) has made Black Love cool again. The Olivers have now been married for seven years and raise three sons under six years old. As their marriage and family have quickly evolved, so has the show’s exploration of marital topics and themes.

Check out the trailer for Black Love season six below.

What do you think? Are you sad to see Black Love end on OWN? Do you plan to watch the final season?