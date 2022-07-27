Three Busy Debras: Cancelled on Adult Swim; No Season Three for Comedy Series

Three Busy Debras is not returning to Adult Swim. The comedy series has been cancelled by the cable channel after two seasons and 16 12-minute episodes.

Debuting in 2020, Three Busy Debras was created and written by its stars, Sandy Honig, Mitra Jouhari, and Alyssa Stonoha. The story revolves around the surreal day-to-day lives of three deranged housewives — all named Debra — who live in an affluent suburban town called Lemoncurd.

The comedy began as a play and was later extended to a web series. Adult Swim commissioned a pilot in 2018 and the show was picked up to series in 2019. The first season is comprised of six episodes while the second season has 10 installments. The last episode aired in May.

Check out the message about the Adult Swim cancellation from the creators below.

