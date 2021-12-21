Hawkeye: Disney+ Prepares for Marvel Series Finale with Yelena Poster and Video (Watch)

Hawkeye will wrap its first season on Wednesday, and Disney+ released a new poster and featurette showing off Yelena (Florence Pugh) from Black Widow. Starring Jeremy Renner and Hailee Steinfeld, the series picked up where Avengers: Endgame left off.

Disney+ revealed more about the finale in a press release.

“In the new featurette “Yelena’s Back,” Florence Pugh and Hailee Steinfeld join directors Rhys Thomas and Bert & Bertie to celebrate the return of Pugh’s fiery assassin to the MCU. Yelena’s character poster is also available. The exciting final episode of Marvel Studios’ Hawkeye launches exclusively on Disney+ this Wednesday, December 22. Marvel Studios’ Hawkeye is an original new series set in post-blip New York City where former Avenger Clint Barton aka Hawkeye (Jeremy Renner) has a seemingly simple mission: get back to his family for Christmas. But when a threat from his past shows up, Hawkeye reluctantly teams up with Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld), a 22-year-old skilled archer and his biggest fan, to unravel a criminal conspiracy. The series also features Vera Farmiga, Fra Fee, Tony Dalton, Zahn McClarnon, Brian d’Arcy James and newcomer Alaqua Cox as Maya Lopez. “Hawkeye” is helmed by Rhys Thomas (eps 1,2 & 6) and directing duo Bert and Bertie (eps 3,4 & 5). Executive producers are Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Trinh Tran, Brad Winderbaum, Rhys Thomas, and Jonathan Igla.”

Check out the short video and poster for Hawkeye below. The series has not yet been renewed for a second season.

What do you think? Are you excited to see the finale for Hawkeye season one on Disney+ tomorrow?