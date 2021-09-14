Narcos: Mexico: Season Three; Netflix Sets Premiere Date for Final Season (Watch)

Narcos, Mexico is returning for one more season to Netflix. The streaming service has released a teaser and announced a return date for the drama which stars Scoot McNairy, José María Yázpik, Luis Gerardo Méndez, Alberto Guerra, Luisa Rubino, Alfonso Dosal, Mayra Hermosillo, Matt Letscher, Manuel Masalva, Alejandro Edda, Gorka Lasaosa.

Netflix revealed more about the third season of the series in a press release.

“Set in the 90s, when the globalization of the drug business ignites, Season 3 examines the war that breaks out after Felix’s arrest. As newly independent cartels struggle to survive political upheaval and escalating violence, a new generation of Mexican kingpins emerge. But in this war, truth is the first casualty – and every arrest, murder and take-done only pushes real victory further away…”

Narcos, Mexico returns on November 5th. Check out a video announcing the return of the series below.

What do you think? Are you planning to check out the new season of Narcos, Mexico on Netflix?