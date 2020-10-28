169 Ended or Cancelled TV Shows for the 2017-18 Season

Here’s a list of TV shows that aired (or are expected to air) during the 2017-18 season (roughly September 2017 through August 2018) but won’t be back for the 2018-19 season. Not finding a show that you believe has been cancelled? Check the 2016-17 season list or the 2018-19 season list.

Most recent additions: The Four: Battle for Stardom, Phenoms (FOX), Showtime at the Apollo (FOX), Pink Collar Crimes (CBS), Castaways (ABC), 20/20: In An Instant (ABC), The Last Defense (ABC), In Contempt (BET), The Gong Show (ABC), The Proposal (ABC), Humans (AMC), Sideswiped (YouTube), Do You Want to See a Dead Body? (YouTube), The Innocents (Netflix), Love Connection (FOX), Let’s Get Physical (Pop), Sunday Night with Megyn Kelly (NBC), Trial & Error (NBC), Marlon (NBC), Who Is America? (Showtime), Detroiters (Comedy Central), Hit the Floor (BET), Another Period (Comedy Central), Take Two (ABC), Salvation (CBS), Reverie (NBC), Good Behavior (TNT), Alone Together (Freeform), Marvel’s Luke Cage (Netflix), All About the Washingtons (Netflix), Nathan for You (Comedy Central), Outcast (Cinemax), I’m Dying Up Here (Showtime), Freakish (Hulu), Dietland (AMC), American Woman (Paramount Network), Sofia the First (Disney Junior), The Joel McHale Show with Joel McHale (Netflix), The Break With Michelle Wolf (Netflix), and The Royals (E!).

This list will be updated as the season progresses so feel free to bookmark and check back. If I’ve missed something, please let me know.

9JKL (CBS)

This freshman sitcom completed its 16 episode run before being cancelled.

12 Monkeys (Syfy)

Ahead of the season three premiere, it was announced in season four would be the end of this cable TV show.

20/20: In an Instant (ABC)

A documentary series about life-changing events in people’s lives, this show ran for four seasons and 22 episodes.

Adventure Time (Cartoon Network)

The exploits of Finn and his best friend Jake wrap up with season 10.

Alex, Inc. (ABC)

Starring Zach Braff, this comedy series was cancelled before it completed its first season of 10 episodes.

All About the Washingtons (Netflix)

This sitcom was released in August 2018 and was cancelled two months later.

Alone Together (Freeform)

The tale of Esther and Benji came to a close after two seasons, both of which aired in 2018.

American Woman (Paramount Network)

Inspired by the life of Kyle Richards, this dramedy series lasted for just one season of 11 episodes before being cancelled.

The Americans (FX)

It was announced in 2016 that this drama — which is set in the early 1980s, during the Cold War — would end after six seasons.

Another Period (Comedy Central)

This period comedy series revolves around the lives of the Bellacourt family. It was cancelled after three seasons and 32 episodes.

The Arrangement (E!)

A drama series about an unusual $10 million contract, this show was cancelled after two seasons and 20 episodes.

Ash Vs Evil Dead (Starz)

This comedy horror series lasted for three seasons and 30 episodes before being dropped by the cable channel.

Barstool Van Talk (ESPN)

A sports talk show, this series was pulled after one episode.

Being Mary Jane (BET)

It was announced that the series would end with a two-hour finale.

Bellevue (WGN America)

A Canadian crime drama series, this show had already been cancelled before it debuted in the United States.

Better Late Than Never (NBC)

After two seasons, the peacock network has grounded the quartet of senior celebs and sidekick Jeff Dye.

Beyond (Freeform)

A low-rated drama series about a young man who wakes up from a coma with supernatural powers, this series was dropped after two seasons.

The Brave (NBC)

The peacock network decided to drop this military drama after one season of 13 episodes.

The Break with Michelle Wolf (Netflix)

A late night comedy series, this TV show ran for one season and 10 episodes before being cancelled.

Castaways (ABC)

This reality TV show follows the lives of 12 people as they try to survive on islands in Indonesia. It ran for 10 episodes.

Casual (Hulu)

Revolving around a divorced single mother, her daughter and the mom’s brother, it was announced that this comedy would end with its abbreviated fourth season.

Champions (NBC)

A bachelor and his younger brother have their worlds turned upside down when they learn that the elder brother has a 15 year old son who comes to live with them. It was dropped after one season of 10 episodes.

Chance (Hulu)

After two seasons, Hulu decided that this Hugh Laurie would not continue to see a third season.

Charlie Rose (PBS)

This syndicated talk show ran on PBS stations for more than 26 years. It was abruptly dropped following sexual harassment allegations against the host.

Chelsea (Netflix)

Host Chelsea Handler announced in October 2017 that she had decided to end her comedy talk show after two seasons.

The Chew (ABC)

This cooking talk show was cancelled by the alphabet network after seven seasons. The extra hour on the schedule goes to a third hour of Good Morning America.

The Chris Gethard Show (truTV)

This comedy and variety show ran for two seasons on Fusion before moving to truTV for a third and final season. Chris Gethard announced that the show had been cancelled.

Clarence (Cartoon Network)

In April of 2017, voice actor Spencer Rothbell confirmed that there would just be three seasons of this animated TV show.

Code Black (CBS)

After three seasons of low ratings, the Tiffany Network cancelled this medical drama.

Colony (USA Network)

The struggle is over for the Bowman family. The cable channel cancelled this sci-fi drama series after three seasons.

Comic Book Men (AMC)

Kevin Smith revealed that this docuseries won’t be returning for an eighth season.

The Cops (TBS)

The cable channel suspended production on this animated series following sexual misconduct allegations against Louis C.K. The series was later scrapped entirely.

The Crossing (ABC)

A sci-fi thriller series, this Monday night drama struggled in the ratings and was cancelled.

Damnation (USA Network)

This 1930s period drama about the American heartland was cancelled by the cable channel after one season of 10 episodes.

The Dangerous Book for Boys (Amazon)

The streaming service decided to end this series after just six episodes.

Deception (ABC)

A crime drama about an illusionist who helps the FBI, this show was cancelled after one season.

Desus & Mero (VICELAND)

Hosted by Desus Nice and The Kid Mero, this late night talk show ended after two seasons so the hosts could do a new series for Showtime.

Detroiters (Comedy Central)

Starring real-life best friends and Detroit natives Sam Richardson and Tim Robinson, this comedy series lasted for two seasons and 20 episodes before being cancelled.

Dice (Showtime)

Revolving around a fictionalized version of the life of comedian Andrew Dice Clay, this low-rated cable series ran for two seasons and 13 total episodes before being cancelled.

Dietland (AMC)

A dark comedy-drama, this series marked the return of Julianna Margulies to series television. It lasted just 10 episodes before being cancelled.

Disjointed (Netflix)

This Kathy Bates comedy series ran for one season of 20 episodes. Netflix wasn’t craving more of this pot comedy.

Dirk Gently’s Holistic Detective Agency (BBC America)

Based on the Douglas Adams books, this sci-fi detective series was cancelled after two seasons and 18 episodes.

Do You Want to See a Dead Body? (YouTube)

Comedian Rob Huebel takes celebrities searching for dead bodies — and then, maybe a good taco. It was dropped after one season of 15 episodes.

Doc Martin (ITV)

Series star and producer Martin Clunes has said that the medical dramedy is coming to a close after nine seasons.

East Los High (Hulu)

The streaming service announced that there wouldn’t be a fifth season but a series ending special would be released in December 2017.

Everything Sucks! (Netflix)

A dramedy revolving around students at Boring High School in Oregon, this TV show was dropped after 10 episodes.

The Exorcist (FOX)

This horror series was miraculously renewed for a second season but there won’t be a third.

Extinct (BYUtv)

It was decided that this post-apocalyptic science fiction drama would not have a second season.

Face Off (Syfy)

A game show for makeup artists, this cable series ends with season 13.

Falling Water (USA Network)

The cable channel cancelled this low-rated supernatural drama after two seasons and 20 episodes.

Famous In Love (Freeform)

A college student gets her big break in Hollywood and then has to deal with the consequences of fame. This series, developed by I. Marlene King, lasted for two seasons before being cancelled.

Finding Bigfoot (Animal Planet)

The cable channel announced that the series would end with a two-hour finale, the show’s 100th episode.

Fixer Upper (HGTV)

The ending of this show (after five seasons) leads into a new spin-off titled Fixer Upper: Behind the Design.

The Fosters (Freeform)

The cable channel announced that the series would end with a three-part finale in Summer 2018.

The Four: Battle for Stardom (FOX)

A competition series for singers of all genres, this show ran for two seasons.

Freakish (Hulu)

After two seasons and 20 episodes, the streaming service decided not to make a third season.

Game Shakers (Nickelodeon)

Created by Dan Schneider, this show about a group of young video game creators ends with season three.

Ghost Wars (Syfy)

This low-rated TV show was cancelled after one season of 13 episodes.

Ghosted (FOX)

Starring Craig Robinson and Adam Scott, this sitcom was cancelled after a season. It was the last of FOX’s live-acton comedy series from the 2017-18 season.

Girlfriends’ Guide to Divorce (Bravo)

The cable channel renewed this comedy series for three seasons and, a few months later, announced that season five would be the final season.

The Gong Show (ABC)

The network opted to drop the game show revival after two summer seasons. Could it return someday?

Good Behavior (TNT)

The cable channel ended this grifter series after two low-rated seasons.

Graves (EPIX)

A political comedy series, this TV show was cancelled after two seasons of 10 episodes apiece.

Great News (NBC)

This comedy series, about the production of a fictional TV series, has been cancelled after two low-rated series.

The Halcyon (Ovation)

A period drama, this British drama was cancelled in the UK prior to debuting on cable in the United States.

Halt and Catch Fire (AMC)

A drama about the personal computer revolution in the 1980s, this TV show was renewed for a fourth and final season in October 2016.

Hap and Leonard (SundanceTV)

Set in a fictional town in Texas, this dark comedy/crime drama revolves around a pair of best friends who always seem to find trouble. It was cancelled after three seasons.

Harry (syndicated)

The daytime talk show, hosted by Harry Connick, Jr., won’t be back for a third season.

Haters Back Off (Netflix)

Based on Colleen Ballinger’s “Miranda Sings” character from YouTube, this comedy series lasted for 16 episodes before being cancelled. Haters.

Here and Now (HBO)

A comedy-drama created by Six Feet Under’s Alan Ball, this series about modern life in America was dropped after 10 episodes.

Hit the Floor (BET)

The basketball drama ran for three seasons on VH1 and then moved to BET for another year before being cancelled.

House of Cards (Netflix)

Following sexual assault allegations against star Kevin Spacey, it was announced that season six would be the end of the series. Production was soon suspended and Spacey was later fired.

Howards End (Starz)

Starring Hayley Atwell, this mini-series ran for four episodes during the month of April in 2018.

Hugh Hewitt (MSNBC)

Though the host has said that he would remain a contributor on the cable channel, his show was cancelled after a year on the air.

Humans (AMC)

Channel 4 (in the UK) and AMC decided to pull the plug on this low-rated drama after three seasons and 24 episodes.

I’m Dying Up Here (Showtime)

This dramedy series about stand-up comedy was cancelled after two low-rated seasons.

Imposters (Bravo)

Maddie the con artist is out of business. The cable channel cancelled this dark comedy after two seasons.

In Contempt (BET)

A legal drama series, this show was cancelled after a single season of 10 episodes.

The Innocents (Netflix)

A British supernatural series, this show about teens June and Harry was reportedly dropped by the streamer after one season of eight episodes.

The Jerry Springer Show (syndicated)

This venerable tabloid talk show ceased production after more than 4,000 episodes.

The Joel McHale Show with Joel McHale (Netflix)

A comedic look at pop culture and news, this series ran for one season and 19 episodes before being cancelled.

KC Undercover (Disney Channel)

Series star Zendaya revealed that the live-action show had wrapped in September 2017 after three seasons.

Kevin (Probably) Saves the World (ABC)

This beloved Jason Ritter series drew a small audience so it was cancelled after 16 episodes.

Kevin Can Wait (CBS)

This sitcom was reworked for season two, in hopes of improving the ratings. The numbers went down and so, the network cancelled it.

LA to Vegas (FOX)

The network dropped this comedy series after 15 episodes and one season.

The Last Defense (ABC)

A documentary series that explores the flaws in the American justice system, the first and only season examines the death row cases of Darlie Routier and Julius Jones.

The Last Man on Earth (FOX)

It looks like we’ve seen the last of Phil Miller (Will Forte) and company. This comedy was cancelled after four seasons and 67 episodes.

The Last Post (Amazon)

Set during the social and political unrest of the mid-sixties, this series was cancelled when BBC decided not to order a second season.

Law & Order True Crime (NBC)

The first season revolves around the Menendez brothers’ case and it drew low ratings. The network has no current plans for a second season.

Let’s Get Physical (Pop)

A comedy about fitness gurus facing off at the National Aerobics Championships, this series ran for eight low-rated episodes. The cable channel decided not to make a second season.

The Librarians (TNT)

The adventure series was shelved after four seasons so there won’t be a fifth year.

Life Sentence (The CW)

Starring Lucy Hale, this comedy-drama series revolves around a young woman who discovers that her terminal cancer has been cured. It lasted for 13 episodes.

Living Biblically (CBS)

The network pulled and cancelled this Monday night comedy after eight episodes had aired.

The Looming Tower (Hulu)

This mini-series ran for 10 episodes, from February until April 2018.

Love Connection (FOX)

A remake of the syndicated game show from the 1980s and 1990s, this series lasted for two seasons and 28 installments.

Major Crimes (TNT)

The cable channel decided to end their highest-rated scripted series after six seasons.

Marlon (NBC)

This family sitcom ran for two summers and two seasons of 10 episodes each before being canned.

Marvel’s Deadpool (FXX)

The cable channel ordered this animated series in May 2017 but cancelled their plans in March 2018 due to creative differences with showrunners and executive producers Donald and Stephen Glover.

Marvel’s Inhumans (ABC)

This Friday night series drew dismal reviews and ratings. It was cancelled.

Marvel’s Luke Cage (Netflix)

The streaming service pulled the plug on this superhero series after two seasons and 26 episodes. It’s their second Marvel cancellation, after Iron Fist.

Mary Mary (WE tv)

A series about sister musicians Erica and Tina Campbell, this reality show ran for six seasons before ending in November 2017.

The Mayor (ABC)

The alphabet network pulled this low-rated sitcom before the first season finished airing.

Me, Myself & I (CBS)

The network pulled this Monday night sitcom after six episodes, essentially cancelling this low-rated TV show.

The Mick (FOX)

The ratings weren’t very good in season one and they got much worse in season two. The network has decided there won’t be a season three.

The Middle (ABC)

In August 2017, the network announced that season nine would be the end of the road for the Heck family of Orson, Indiana.

The Mindy Project (Hulu)

FOX cancelled this Mindy Kaling comedy after three seasons but Hulu picked it up and kept it going for three more rounds. In March 2017, Kaling announced season six is the end.

Mozart in the Jungle (Amazon)

The song has ended. After four seasons, this dramedy about professional musicians in New York was cancelled.

Nashville (CMT)

In November 2017, the cable channel announced that season six would the music drama’s final run.

Nathan for You (Comedy Central)

Star Nathan Fiedler decided to pull the plug on the series. It wrapped with a two-hour finale.

Nobodies (TV Land)

Airing on TV Land and Paramount Network, this comedy series did better in its second season but it was still cancelled.

Once Upon a Time (ABC)

The network moved the fantasy series to Friday nights while the creative team attempted to revitalize the series with new characters. The ratings were too low so season seven is the end.

The Opposition with Jordan Klepper (Comedy Central)

A late-night talk and satire series, this show was cancelled after one season. However, the cable channel concurrently announced that a primetime show was in the works for the host.

The Originals (The CW)

It was announced that this drama series, a spin-off of The Vampire Diaries, ends with season five.

Outcast (Cinemax)

Season two aired in the UK more than a year prior to Cinemax running the episodes in the United States. It seemed likely to be cancelled and, it was.

The Path (Hulu)

Revolving around members of the fictional Meyerism religion, this streaming series was cancelled after three seasons and 36 episodes.

Phenoms (FOX)

A docu-series about up-and-coming soccer players, this series ran for five episodes.

Pink Collar Crimes (CBS)

A true-crime series hosted by Marcia Clark, this show examines regular women who took big risks, pocketed big cash, and then served hard time for their crimes. It lasted for eight episodes.

The Platinum Life (E!)

A reality series about the music industry, this show ran for one season of eight episodes before being cancelled.

Portlandia (IFC)

Starring Fred Armisen and Carrie Brownstein, this sketch comedy series comes to a close with its eighth season.

The Proposal (ABC)

This dating reality show lasted just one short season. Clearly, it’s no Bachelor.

The Quad (BET)

Taking place at Georgia A&M University, this drama series was cancelled after two short seasons.

Quantico (ABC)

Starring Priyanka Chopra, this drama thriller series was cancelled after three low-rated seasons.

Red Oaks (Amazon)

In January 2017, it was announced that this comedy series had been renewed for a third and final season.

Reverie (NBC)

The peacock network dropped this low-rated Summer series after one season.

Rise (NBC)

Revolving around a high school theater program, this show struggled in the ratings and was cancelled after one season.

The Robert Irvine Show (syndicated)

A daytime conflict-resolution talk show, this program lasted for two seasons before being cancelled.

The Royals (E!)

After four seasons and 40 episodes, E! decided to get out of the monarchy business. There is talk of finding the series another home.

The Rundown with Robin Thede (BET)

The host confirmed that this news satire series would not return for a second season.

Salvation (CBS)

This series was cancelled after two seasons and leaves a big unresolved cliffhanger.

Scandal (ABC)

The alphabet network announced, in May 2017, that season seven would bring this Shonda Rhimes drama to a close.

School of Rock (Nickelodeon)

Based on the 2003 Jack Black film of the same name, it was revealed that season three would be this comedy’s final season.

Scorpion (CBS)

Based on the life of computer expert Walter O’Brien, this TV drama was cancelled after four seasons and 93 episodes.

Shades of Blue (NBC)

The peacock network announced that season three would be the end for this Jennifer Lopez cop drama.

The Shannara Chronicles (Spike TV/ Paramount Network )

After a low-rated season on MTV, this drama series was moved to Spike TV and the numbers fell much lower. The show was cancelled after two seasons but producers hoped to find a new home for season three.

Shoot the Messenger (WGN America)

A Canadian drama, WGNA picked up the series for a 2018 run but it had already been cancelled north of the border.

Shooter (USA Network)

The cable channel cancelled this Ryan Phillippe series after three seasons.

Showtime at the Apollo (FOX)

A revival of the syndicated talent showcase, this music performance series was hosted by Steve Harvey and Adrienne Houghton. It lasted for one season of 15 episodes.

Shut Eye (Hulu)

Failed magician Charlie Haverford (Jeffrey Donovan) ends up having real visions in this streaming series. Do you think he saw this cancellation coming?

Sideswiped (YouTube)

A relationship comedy series, this series was dropped after one season of eight episodes.

SIX (History)

A drama about SEAL Team Six, this military drama was cancelled after two seasons and 18 episodes.

Sofia the First (Disney Junior)

The cable channel announced that the animated series would end with an extended finale.

SportsNation (ESPN)

The program was eliminated due to the cable channel reworking their schedule.

Star Wars Rebels (Disney XD)

The Star Wars universe will continue in other ways but this show ends with season four.

Stuck in the Middle (Disney Channel)

Season three is the end of the road for Harley Diaz and her large family.

Sunday Night with Megyn Kelly (NBC)

This newsmagazine was renewed for a second season for the 2017-18 season but it never returned and Kelly left the network.

Superior Donuts (CBS)

Starring Judd Hirsch and Jermaine Fowler, this Monday night sitcom was dropped after two seasons.

Survivor’s Remorse (Starz)

Though the series creator had plans for a fifth season, Starz decided to pull the plug after four seasons.

Take Two (ABC)

Starring Rachel Bilson and Eddie Cibrian, this police dramedy was dropped after one season of 13 episodes.

Taken (NBC)

This low-rated series was pulled from the Friday night schedule and sent to Saturdays to finish its run.

Tavis Smiley (PBS)

This PBS talk show ran for more than 13 years before being abruptly cancelled due to “credible” allegations of sexual misconduct by the host.

Ten Days in the Valley (ABC)

Word was that this “limited series” could have a second season if it did well enough in the ratings. The numbers were poor so it ends with one season of eight episodes.

Throwing Shade (TV Land)

Hosted by Parks and Recreation‘s Erin Gibson and Superstore‘s Bryan Safi, the comedic late-night comedy program was inspired by the podcast and Funny Or Die video series of the same name.

The Thundermans (Nickelodeon)

A sitcom about a superpowered family, this live-action series comes to a close after four seasons.

Timeless (NBC)

The peacock network cancelled this time-travel series for a second time but a wrap-up movie aired in December 2018.

Trial & Error (NBC)

The peacock network won’t be airing a third season but the studio had hopes of finding a new home for the quirky comedy series.

Trollhunters (Netflix)

The streaming service revealed that season three of the animated series would be the end for the series.

The Tunnel (PBS)

A crime drama from the UK, this TV series ends its run after three seasons.

UnREAL (Lifetime/Hulu)

A drama series about the production of a dating reality show, this series moved to Hulu for its fourth and final season.

Valor (The CW)

One of a few military dramas that debuted during the 2017-18 season, this show was cancelled after one season and 13 episodes.

Vice Principals (HBO)

In July 2016, it was revealed that all 18 episodes (to be rolled out over two seasons) had been completed and there wouldn’t be any more.

Welcome to Sweetie Pie’s (OWN)

The cable channel decided to end this docu-series about a family-operated soul food empire.

White Famous (Showtime)

This low-rated comedy series was cancelled after one season of 10 episodes.

Who Is America? (Showtime)

Comedian Sacha Baron Cohen has said that it would be impossible to make a second season of this series for at least 10 years.

Wisdom of the Crowd (CBS)

The network opted not to order any further episodes beyond the initial 13 installments, essentially cancelling the series. Low ratings and sexual assault allegations against star Jeremy Piven likely killed the Sunday night drama.

Young & Hungry (Freeform)

Series star Emily Osment revealed that the remaining 10 episodes of season five are the “final episodes“.

Note: Designated Survivor has been removed from the list because it was revived by Netflix for a third season. Bunk’d has been removed because it was renewed for a fourth season. The Alienist has been removed because Angel of Darkness was initially announced as a sequel series but has since been treated as a second season of the original series.

What do you think? Have any of your favorite shows been cancelled? Which ones are you sorry to see end?