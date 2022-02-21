True Blood, Six Feet Under, Girls, The Sopranos: HBO Chief Not Interested in Reviving Shows

HBO recently revived Sex and the City with a sequel series, and there has been talking of bringing other popular shows from the cable channel’s past back to life – but Casey Bloys, President of HBO Programming, isn’t interested in making a habit of reviving old shows. His focus is on the future and not the past.

In a recent interview with THR, Bloys talked about the possibility of reviving various HBO series.

When asked about reboots of True Blood and Six Feet Under, he said the following:

“Believe it or not, I don’t spend my time thinking about what shows to reboot. I just want to point out that if you look at the last year, between Mare of Easttown, The White Lotus and Succession and Insecure and now Euphoria and Gilded Age and going into Winning Time, there’s no reboots. In most of those cases, they weren’t based on existing IP. I do want to take a moment to make clear that we don’t spend our days thinking about what to reboot because it’s a tricky business bringing a show back. But to your question, True Blood, there were a couple ideas in development but nothing has really come to the fore. As far as Six Feet Under, I personally don’t think that’s a good idea. I think there are some shows that are better left, in Six Feet Under’s case, dead — or finished. So no other news on that front.

As for The Sopranos, he said:

“I don’t think David has any interest in revisiting The Sopranos. And I would agree with him. It’s a perfect series that I don’t think needs revisiting. But we’ll see what he wants to do next. If your question is about if the Super Bowl ad is some sort of precursor or anything like that, I don’t think so.”

There have also been rumors about a Girls sequel as well, but Bloys squashed those rumors:

“I think Lena was half-joking about that. There are no real discussions about revisiting it. I would put Girls in with Sopranos and Six Feet Under as not something I’m thinking about bringing back.”

What do you think? Do you want to see more of True Blood or the other past HBO shows?