Network: HBO

Episodes: Ongoing (half-hour)

Seasons: Ongoing

TV show dates: May 1, 2020 — present

Series status: Has not been cancelled

Performers include: Dede Lovelace, Moonbear, Nina Moran, Ajani Russell, and Rachelle Vinberg, with Reza Nader, Edmund Donovan, Caleb Eberhardt, Katerina Tannenbaum, Jules Lorenzo, and Brenn Lorenzo.

TV show description:

Based on Crystal Moselle’s Skate Kitchen feature film, the Betty TV show is set against the backdrop of New York City. It follows a diverse group of young women as they navigate their lives through the predominantly male-oriented world of skateboarding.

Opinionated and loyal, Janay (Lovelace) is strong-willed and stubborn in ways that both help and hurt her. Honeybear (Moonbear) is a quiet storm. Her flagrant style is a ruse; an armor she wears to hide her emotional struggles.

Kirt (Moran) is both a lover (to the ladies) and a fighter (to the rest of the world), as well as a little kid in the body of a woman. She’s the funniest person alive, but even if she knew it, she wouldn’t care. Meanwhile, Indigo (Russell) is a street-savvy hustler trapped in the body of a well-to-do art school drop-out.

On the edge of the group is Camille (Vinberg) who is guarded, perceptive, intelligent, and awkward. She wants to be down with the dudes in the skate park and has fought hard for the small space she’s carved out with them. However, she needs to realize that cool points don’t actually add up to the sum of anything, especially in the eyes of the other girls.

Series Finale:

Episode #TBD

This episode has not aired yet.

First aired: TBD

What do you think? Do you like the Betty TV show? Do you think it should be cancelled or renewed for another season?