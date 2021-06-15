Vulture Watch

How will these ladies handle the new challenges coming their way? Has the Betty TV show been cancelled or renewed for a third season on HBO? The television vulture is watching all the latest cancellation and renewal news, so this page is the place to track the status of Betty, season three. Bookmark it, or subscribe for the latest updates. Remember, the television vulture is watching your shows. Are you?



What’s This TV Show About?

Airing on the HBO cable channel, the Betty TV show stars Nina Moran, Dede Lovelace, Moonbear, Rachelle Vinberg, and Ajani Russell, with Katerina Tannenbaum, Andrew Darnell, Lil’ Dre, Chef Roblé Ali, Rad Pereira, Isabel Palma, Eisa Davis, Danielle Melendez, Aya Aldamin, Florence Pedrosa Blake Mourad, Alexander Cooper, Raekwon Haynes, Moisés Acevedo, Judah Lang, Joe Apollonio, and Sage Ceasar. Set against the backdrop of New York City, the series follows a diverse group of young women as they navigate their lives through the predominantly male-oriented world of skateboarding. In season two, the five protagonists step firmly into womanhood and tackle all the challenges it brings. As they navigate the pressures of adulthood, their male counterparts start to step up, step in, and become true allies, forming a united front for the greater good. Set in the last chapter of 2020, the season captures the pandemic in the Big Apple, where masks and outside activities are the norm.



Season Two Ratings

The second season of Betty averages a 0.02 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 142,000 viewers in the live+same day ratings (includes all DVR playback through 3:00 AM). Compared to season one, that’s down by 33% in the demo and down by 4% in viewership in the live+same day ratings (including DVR playback through 3:00 AM). While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. Though there can be other economic factors involved, the higher-rated shows usually get renewed and the lower-rated ones get cancelled. Find out how Betty stacks up against other HBO TV shows.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S

As of June 15, 2021, Betty has not been cancelled or renewed for a third season. Stay tuned for further updates.

Sign up for our FREE email alerts.

Want to automatically receive updates about this TV show?

Telly’s Take

Will HBO cancel or renew Betty for season three? While the traditional ratings for the first season were quite low, the critic and audience reception were quite good. My sense is that the series isn’t overly expensive to produce so I think it will be renewed, as long as creator Crystal Moselle feels there’s more story to tell. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on Betty cancellation or renewal news.



Betty Cancellation & Renewal Related Links

TV show ratings are still important. Follow Betty‘s weekly ups and downs.

How do this show’s ratings compare to other channels’ TV shows?

Check out our lists of already cancelled and ended TV shows.

What do you think? Do you hope that the Betty TV show will be renewed for a third season? How would you feel if HBO cancelled this TV series, instead?