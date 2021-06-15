Betty: Season Two Ratings

While this HBO comedy series attracted low ratings in its first year, many critics loved it and the Betty series ended up on The New York Times and Time’s “best new series of the year” lists. Will more viewers tune in this time around? Will Betty be cancelled or renewed for season three? Stay tuned.

Based on Crystal Moselle’s Skate Kitchen feature film, the Betty TV show stars Nina Moran, Dede Lovelace, Moonbear, Rachelle Vinberg, and Ajani Russell, with Katerina Tannenbaum, Andrew Darnell, Lil’ Dre, Chef Roblé Ali, Rad Pereira, Isabel Palma, Eisa Davis, Danielle Melendez, Aya Aldamin, Florence Pedrosa Blake Mourad, Alexander Cooper, Raekwon Haynes, Moisés Acevedo, Judah Lang, Joe Apollonio, and Sage Ceasar. Set against the backdrop of New York City, the series follows a diverse group of young women as they navigate their lives through the predominantly male-oriented world of skateboarding. In season two, the five protagonists step firmly into womanhood and tackle all the challenges it brings. As they navigate the pressures of adulthood, their male counterparts start to step up, step in, and become true allies, forming a united front for the greater good. Set in the last chapter of 2020, the season captures the pandemic in the Big Apple, where masks and outside activities are the norm.

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances for survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available.

For comparisons: Season one of Betty on HBO averaged a 0.03 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 148,000 viewers.

Note: Fast affiliate ratings are indicated with an "*". Otherwise, these are the final national ratings which include all live+same day viewing and DVR playback through 3:00 AM.



