Truth Be Told: Season Three; Apple TV+ Previews Return of Octavia Spencer Drama Series (Watch)

Truth Be Told will return for its third season on January 20th. The Apple TV+ drama, starring Octavia Spencer, is based on a novel by Kathleen Barber. The story follows investigative reporter turned true-crime podcaster Poppy Parnell (Spencer) as she reopens different cases.

Gabrielle Union and Ana Ayora have joined the drama for its third season. Returning cast members include Mekhi Phifer, David Lyons, Ron Cephas Jones, Merle Dandridge, Tracie Thoms, Haneefah Wood, Mychala Faith Lee, and Tami Roman.

Apple TV+ revealed more about the series in a press release.

Apple TV+ today unveiled the trailer for the third season of its NAACP Image Award-winning anthology “Truth Be Told” starring Academy Award winner Octavia Spencer, who also executive produces, and award-winning actress Gabrielle Union, who joins the all-new season which is set to make its global debut on Friday, January 20, 2023. Hailing from acclaimed writer, showrunner and executive producer Nichelle Tramble Spellman, the 10-episode third season sees Spencer reprise her role as investigative reporter turned true crime podcaster, ‘Poppy Scoville,’ to take on a new case. “Truth Be Told” season three will make its global debut with the first episode, followed by one new episode weekly, every Friday through March 24, 2023, on Apple TV+. Based on the novel “While You Were Sleeping” by Kathleen Barber, “Truth Be Told” offers a unique glimpse into America’s obsession with true crime podcasts and challenges its viewers to consider the consequences when the pursuit of justice is placed on a public stage. In season three, Poppy (Spencer), frustrated by the lack of media attention for several young missing Black girls, teams with an unorthodox principal (Union) to keep the victims’ names in the public eye, while chasing down leads to a suspected sex trafficking ring that may have ensnared them. In addition to Union, season three stars returning cast members Mekhi Phifer, David Lyons, Ron Cephas Jones, Merle Dandridge, Tracie Thoms, Haneefah Wood, Mychala Faith Lee and Tami Roman. “Truth Be Told” is created and executive produced by Nichelle Tramble Spellman. Maisha Closson serves as showrunner for season three. Executive producers include Closson, Spencer, Mikkel Nørgaard, Reese Witherspoon and Lauren Neustadter for Hello Sunshine, Peter Chernin and Jenno Topping for Chernin Entertainment, and Brian Clisham for Orit Entertainment. “Truth Be Told” is produced for Apple by Hello Sunshine, Chernin Entertainment, Orit Entertainment and Fifth Season.

Check out the trailer for Truth Be Told season three below.

