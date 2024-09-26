Cross: Prime Video Releases Trailer and First-Look Photos for Aldis Hodge Drama Series

Cross is coming to Prime Video in November, and viewers are getting their first real look at the drama series. The streaming service has released new first-look photos and a trailer for the series. Ben Watkins is behind the eight-episode series.

Cross, inspired by the James Patterson novels, stars Aldis Hodge, Isaiah Mustafa, Ryan Eggold, Karen LeBlanc, Melody Hurd, Juanita Jennings, Caleb Elijah, Jennifer Wigmore, and Samantha Walkes.

The drama will follow Alex Cross (Hodge), who “is a detective and forensic psychologist, uniquely capable of digging into the psyches of killers and their victims, in order to identify—and ultimately capture—the murderers.”

All eight episodes will air on November 14th. Below are more photos and the trailer for the series.

